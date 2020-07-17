460 Duboce Ave

Amenities
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,350/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car for $300/mo.
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Cats ok
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Heat, Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: Laundromat nearby
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this charming period 1 bedroom your next home. Features include:
- Sunny, light filled unit. Spacious floorplan.
- Double paned bay windows
- Period charm throughout including bay windows, quarter round bay window, coved ceilings, wall paneling and hardwood floors throughout
- Remodeled kitchen
- Newly remodeled bathroom
- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared backyard.
Duboce Triangle is a lively neighborhood with many conveniences located close-by. The neighborhood earns a Walk Score of 96, a Transit Score of 100 and a Bike Score of 92. It is a short walk to the MUNI transit hub with access to the J, K, L, M & N lines. The Safeway grocery store is located round the corner and Duboce Park is a stone’s throw away. Nearby is also the Whole Foods. Located close to many fine dining options. Easy access to Hwy 101 and 80.
No Dogs Allowed
