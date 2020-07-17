460 Duboce Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sunny, Charming Unit in Duboce Triangle, Pkg. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,350/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car for $300/mo.

Amenities: Shared yard

Pets: Cats ok

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Heat, Water & Garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: Laundromat nearby

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this charming period 1 bedroom your next home. Features include:

- Sunny, light filled unit. Spacious floorplan.

- Double paned bay windows

- Period charm throughout including bay windows, quarter round bay window, coved ceilings, wall paneling and hardwood floors throughout

- Remodeled kitchen

- Newly remodeled bathroom

- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared backyard.

Duboce Triangle is a lively neighborhood with many conveniences located close-by. The neighborhood earns a Walk Score of 96, a Transit Score of 100 and a Bike Score of 92. It is a short walk to the MUNI transit hub with access to the J, K, L, M & N lines. The Safeway grocery store is located round the corner and Duboce Park is a stone’s throw away. Nearby is also the Whole Foods. Located close to many fine dining options. Easy access to Hwy 101 and 80.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5868647)