Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

460 Duboce Ave

460 Duboce Avenue · (415) 713-8510
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 Duboce Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94117
Duboce Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 460 Duboce Ave - #3 · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sunny, Charming Unit in Duboce Triangle, Pkg. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,350/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car for $300/mo.
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Cats ok
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Heat, Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: Laundromat nearby
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this charming period 1 bedroom your next home. Features include:
- Sunny, light filled unit. Spacious floorplan.
- Double paned bay windows
- Period charm throughout including bay windows, quarter round bay window, coved ceilings, wall paneling and hardwood floors throughout
- Remodeled kitchen
- Newly remodeled bathroom
- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared backyard.
Duboce Triangle is a lively neighborhood with many conveniences located close-by. The neighborhood earns a Walk Score of 96, a Transit Score of 100 and a Bike Score of 92. It is a short walk to the MUNI transit hub with access to the J, K, L, M & N lines. The Safeway grocery store is located round the corner and Duboce Park is a stone’s throw away. Nearby is also the Whole Foods. Located close to many fine dining options. Easy access to Hwy 101 and 80.
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5868647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Duboce Ave have any available units?
460 Duboce Ave has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Duboce Ave have?
Some of 460 Duboce Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Duboce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
460 Duboce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Duboce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Duboce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 460 Duboce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 460 Duboce Ave offers parking.
Does 460 Duboce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Duboce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Duboce Ave have a pool?
No, 460 Duboce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 460 Duboce Ave have accessible units?
No, 460 Duboce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Duboce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Duboce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

