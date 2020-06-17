446 Warren Drive - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:

Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.

- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4YfQ4Ev85Hg

- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/ZUPUwfZSGVg



RENTAL DESCRIPTION:

The front door opens up to a grand entertaining room ideal for both living and dining with an open air flow to an adjacent kitchen. The functional kitchen includes an electric range, refrigerator and ample cabinet storage. A short hallway off the living area leads to the bathroom and two spacious side by side bedrooms with spacious closets. Plush Carpets can be found throughout the home with large windows providing ample natural light throughout the day. Onsite coin operated laundry and a dedicated parking space are included.



ABOUT US:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Located in the heart of Inner Sunset a quick 10 minute walk can take you to UCSF or the Muni N Judah Line providing direct service to Downtown and the Financial District. Equidistant is the 9th & Irving commercial corridor with top rated dining, cafes and weekend farmers' market. A couple more blocks walk away, escape to the seclusion and quiet of Golden Gate Park or explore the myriad of hiking trails immediately adjacent to the property in the Mt. Sutro Open Space Reserve. Your new home awaits you!!