437 Carl Street

Charming 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cole Valley Condo - Steps to N and UCSF - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is conveniently located in Cole Valley and steps from UCSF. The light-filled unit includes 1 large bedroom with plenty of closet space, a spacious living area and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. The unit features hardwood flooring throughout and an in-unit washer and dryer. The building itself is very secure and is a short walk to many restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and grocery stores.



Features:

- 1 Bed

- 1 Baths

- Large Closets

- Hardwood Flooring throughout

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Washer and Dryer Included



Amenities:

- Building with Secured Entry

- Convenient to SFMTA N Judah Line

- Convenient walk to many Shops and Restaurants

- Within walking distance to UCSF

- Convenient to Golden Gate Park, Cole Street, Haight Street, Inner Sunset



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- Minimum 12 Month Lease

- Security Deposit $3,300

- Building Move-In and Move-Out Fee May Be Required

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant PG&E and Water

- Owner pay Trash

- Pet OK with Owner Approval

- No Smoking



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



(RLNE4639355)