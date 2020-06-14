437 Carl Street

Amenities
Charming 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cole Valley Condo - Steps to N and UCSF - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is conveniently located in Cole Valley and steps from UCSF. The light-filled unit includes 1 large bedroom with plenty of closet space, a spacious living area and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. The unit features hardwood flooring throughout and an in-unit washer and dryer. The building itself is very secure and is a short walk to many restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and grocery stores.
Features:
- 1 Bed
- 1 Baths
- Large Closets
- Hardwood Flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Washer and Dryer Included
Amenities:
- Building with Secured Entry
- Convenient to SFMTA N Judah Line
- Convenient walk to many Shops and Restaurants
- Within walking distance to UCSF
- Convenient to Golden Gate Park, Cole Street, Haight Street, Inner Sunset
Showings:
- By Appointment only
Lease Terms:
- Minimum 12 Month Lease
- Security Deposit $3,300
- Building Move-In and Move-Out Fee May Be Required
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E and Water
- Owner pay Trash
- Pet OK with Owner Approval
- No Smoking
Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult
(RLNE4639355)