San Francisco, CA
437 Carl Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

437 Carl Street

437 Carl Street · (415) 294-1640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 Carl Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Parnassus Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 437 Carl Street · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Charming 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cole Valley Condo - Steps to N and UCSF - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is conveniently located in Cole Valley and steps from UCSF. The light-filled unit includes 1 large bedroom with plenty of closet space, a spacious living area and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. The unit features hardwood flooring throughout and an in-unit washer and dryer. The building itself is very secure and is a short walk to many restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and grocery stores.

Features:
- 1 Bed
- 1 Baths
- Large Closets
- Hardwood Flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Washer and Dryer Included

Amenities:
- Building with Secured Entry
- Convenient to SFMTA N Judah Line
- Convenient walk to many Shops and Restaurants
- Within walking distance to UCSF
- Convenient to Golden Gate Park, Cole Street, Haight Street, Inner Sunset

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- Minimum 12 Month Lease
- Security Deposit $3,300
- Building Move-In and Move-Out Fee May Be Required
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E and Water
- Owner pay Trash
- Pet OK with Owner Approval
- No Smoking

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE4639355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Carl Street have any available units?
437 Carl Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 Carl Street have?
Some of 437 Carl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Carl Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 Carl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Carl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Carl Street is pet friendly.
Does 437 Carl Street offer parking?
No, 437 Carl Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 Carl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Carl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Carl Street have a pool?
No, 437 Carl Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 Carl Street have accessible units?
No, 437 Carl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Carl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Carl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
