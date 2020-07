Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef2593df4b37c7afd164be5 Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom property located in very quiet and residential neighborhood with spectacular views of the city. The property has a very large living, dining and kitchen open area that leads to a huge and sunny terrace with views of the Diamond Heights Park and the City. The three bedrooms are spacious and one of them has a in suite bathroom. The other bathroom is in the middle of the unit.



Rental is furnished and included WiFi and utilities with normal usage cap.



