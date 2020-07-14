Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator furnished w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator cats allowed

845 California is an Art Deco marvel surrounded by fabulous hotels, esteemed eateries, and other landmarks in beautiful Nob Hill. This historic building with modern amenities is a Walker’s Paradise, offering easy access to the best of one of San Francisco’s most desirable neighborhoods and beyond.



Built in 1931, 845 California is the proud recipient of the 1990 Art Deco Society of California Preservation Award. Some of those architectural touches, including the detailed façade, can be viewed from the historic California cable car line that runs directly in front of the building.



845 California boasts a perfect Transit Score, making it particularly desirable for BART and Muni commuters. Residents love the plentiful parks (including dog-friendly Huntington Park), proximity to Union Square, Chinatown, and the Financial District, and other neighborhood-centric touches (like the iconic cherry-headed conure parrots) that make Nob Hill a wonderful place to call home.



This unit is a rental