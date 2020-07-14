All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 845 CALIFORNIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
845 CALIFORNIA
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

845 CALIFORNIA

845 California St · (415) 319-6395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

845 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$3,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 472 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$3,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$4,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 845 CALIFORNIA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
cats allowed
845 California is an Art Deco marvel surrounded by fabulous hotels, esteemed eateries, and other landmarks in beautiful Nob Hill. This historic building with modern amenities is a Walker’s Paradise, offering easy access to the best of one of San Francisco’s most desirable neighborhoods and beyond.

Built in 1931, 845 California is the proud recipient of the 1990 Art Deco Society of California Preservation Award. Some of those architectural touches, including the detailed façade, can be viewed from the historic California cable car line that runs directly in front of the building.

845 California boasts a perfect Transit Score, making it particularly desirable for BART and Muni commuters. Residents love the plentiful parks (including dog-friendly Huntington Park), proximity to Union Square, Chinatown, and the Financial District, and other neighborhood-centric touches (like the iconic cherry-headed conure parrots) that make Nob Hill a wonderful place to call home.

This unit is a rental

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets max per unit
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 CALIFORNIA have any available units?
845 CALIFORNIA has 11 units available starting at $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 CALIFORNIA have?
Some of 845 CALIFORNIA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 CALIFORNIA currently offering any rent specials?
845 CALIFORNIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 CALIFORNIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 CALIFORNIA is pet friendly.
Does 845 CALIFORNIA offer parking?
No, 845 CALIFORNIA does not offer parking.
Does 845 CALIFORNIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 CALIFORNIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 CALIFORNIA have a pool?
No, 845 CALIFORNIA does not have a pool.
Does 845 CALIFORNIA have accessible units?
No, 845 CALIFORNIA does not have accessible units.
Does 845 CALIFORNIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 CALIFORNIA has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 845 CALIFORNIA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilson Building
973 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1127-1133 KEARNY
1127 Kearny Street
San Francisco, CA 94133

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity