845 CALIFORNIA

1 of 18
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
Studio
$3,095
Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft
$3,295
Studio · 1 Bath · 472 sqft
$3,295
Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,200
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft
$4,200
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft
$4,500
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.