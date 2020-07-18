Amenities

garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

429 Arkansas Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious, Charming 3 BR/2 BA Potrero Hill Condo. Updated with views and lots of natural light, parking, Rests & Bars - Beautiful, spacious Potrero Hill 3 bed, 2 bath condo with recently, beautifully updated welcoming, open kitchen providing plenty of work space and storage. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and lots of relaxing space for you and your guests. 429 Arkansas St. has a Walk Score of 94. The closest grocery stores are Good Life Grocery, New Potrero Market and Ganims Market. Nearby coffee shops include Olla Coffee, Thinker's Cafe and Chatz Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Goat Hill Pizza, Papito and Sunflower Vietnamese Restaurant. 429 Arkansas St is near 1315 18th Street Park, Jackson Park and McKinley Square. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has steep hills. 1 garage parking space included!



Email manager@onsiteps.com with questions.



Video tour and Self guided tours will be available on or around 7/16



