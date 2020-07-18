All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

429 Arkansas Street

429 Arkansas Street · (415) 878-1888
Location

429 Arkansas Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 429 Arkansas Street · Avail. Aug 1

$5,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
429 Arkansas Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious, Charming 3 BR/2 BA Potrero Hill Condo. Updated with views and lots of natural light, parking, Rests & Bars - Beautiful, spacious Potrero Hill 3 bed, 2 bath condo with recently, beautifully updated welcoming, open kitchen providing plenty of work space and storage. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and lots of relaxing space for you and your guests. 429 Arkansas St. has a Walk Score of 94. The closest grocery stores are Good Life Grocery, New Potrero Market and Ganims Market. Nearby coffee shops include Olla Coffee, Thinker's Cafe and Chatz Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Goat Hill Pizza, Papito and Sunflower Vietnamese Restaurant. 429 Arkansas St is near 1315 18th Street Park, Jackson Park and McKinley Square. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has steep hills. 1 garage parking space included!

https://www.walkscore.com/score/429-arkansas-st-san-francisco-ca-94107

Email manager@onsiteps.com with questions.

Video tour and Self guided tours will be available on or around 7/16

(RLNE3275920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Arkansas Street have any available units?
429 Arkansas Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Arkansas Street have?
Some of 429 Arkansas Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Arkansas Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 Arkansas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Arkansas Street pet-friendly?
No, 429 Arkansas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 429 Arkansas Street offer parking?
Yes, 429 Arkansas Street offers parking.
Does 429 Arkansas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Arkansas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Arkansas Street have a pool?
No, 429 Arkansas Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 Arkansas Street have accessible units?
No, 429 Arkansas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Arkansas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Arkansas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

