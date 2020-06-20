All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

413 Valencia Street #502

413 Valencia Street · (415) 515-4275
Location

413 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 413 Valencia Street #502 · Avail. now

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

HIP 1BR/1BA Mission MODERN! Laundry in Unit! Pet Friendly! PROGRESSIVE - The PERFECT apartment in the PERFECT location in the Mission. One block from Four Barrel Coffee on the ever so hip Valencia corridor, this light filled unit has it all! Modern kitchen, gas fireplace, in unit washer and dryer, and pet friendly. PLUS a deeded rooftop deck area for outdoor relaxing and entertaining!

Enter the unit into the large open plan living room, dining room and kitchen which is light drenched with big, double paned windows. A gas fireplace, small balcony, and elegant light fixtures all complete the feeling of fresh, modern architecture.

The stylish galley kitchen features stone countertops, custom cabinets, a large sink, and stainless steel appliances, including a 4 burner gas stove, and garbage disposal. The perfect backdrop for a lovely meal.

There is a huge bathroom with large shower over tub and custom tile work throughout.

The spacious bedroom has large closet and is situated off the street for quiet nights.

Additional features of this stunning unit include:
- In unit stacked washer and dryer
- Custom window coverings
- Intercom system to communicate with visitors at the front door
- Beautiful wood floors throughout!
- Deeded area of rooftop deck for exclusive use!
- Elevator building
- Great location! Short walk to 16th Street BART. Steps from great restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores. Easy access to Highways 101 and 280 and close to most technology bus stops.

TERMS:
- Available for immediate occupancy
- 12 month lease
- Monthly Rent: $3,350
- Street parking
- Security Deposit: 1.5x one month’s rent
- Tenant responsible for move in and out fees
- Tenant pays PG&E and phone/cable. Owner pays water and garbage.
- 1 pet negotiable with additional pet deposit
- No smoking

For showings, respond via email to this ad or call or text 415-680-7546.

LOCATION: 413 Valencia Street @ 15th

CA DRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group

(RLNE2354770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

