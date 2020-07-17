All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020

4115 17th Street

4115 17th Street · (415) 515-4329
Location

4115 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4115 17th Street · Avail. now

$7,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Centrally Located Upper Castro / Corona Hts. 4Br/2Ba Home w/Decks, Garage, Garden - Centrally located between Corona Heights and iconic Castro neighborhoods, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family residence with an open floor plan has a quaint back yard, 2 decks and 1 car + parking garage. The two-story home sits on a one way street allowing easy access.

Striking, custom solid wood entry door welcomes you! Step on to rich Brazilian wood floors into a charming foyer with open staircase to the right and the open layout optimizing light and space throughout the main floor.

The formal dining room with a contemporary gas fireplace and custom built natural wood shelving, bay windows, high ceiling and original sliding glass pocket door leads to the living room. French doors off the living room open to an Ipe wood deck overlooking a lush back yard to the south, framed with birch trees and a Japanese maple tree, yet allowing tons of natural daylight. Perfect indoor / outdoor living!

Recently remodeled Chef’s kitchen is equipped with - stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, Electrolux range, side-by-side door refrigerator and garbage disposal.

Gorgeous counter height island with overhanging chandelier drum lights create the perfect setting for an intimate counter dining. Floor to ceiling custom cabinetry provide ample storage.

Additional space for eat-in kitchen or office leads to back of the residence that is adjacent to front loading high efficiency washer and dryer. Also on the main floor is a full size bathroom with shower.

Stately staircase leads to the top floor with four bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom with shower over tub and a skylight. Three bedrooms with wood flooring and the fourth with wall to wall carpeting.
Views to Kite Hill from the rear bedrooms that receive great southern sunlight. Separate heating for upper floor and main floor to control optimal temperature at each level and manage utility costs.

Direct access from the main living level to the tranquil back yard and expansive deck - the perfect place for an early morning coffee, grilling, or just relaxing.

The garage level of the house has 1 car + parking and storage with door access to the back yard.

Only blocks to all Castro’s premier restaurants, shops. MUNI, BART and shuttle buses near your front door.

Main features of the residence:
- Two-level, grand home
- High walking score, close to restaurants, grocery and hardware stores
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main floor
- Dual pane windows throughout
- 2 decks: one deck off the living room and another deck at the garden level; garden with mature foliage; owner pays for gardener
- High efficiency, new, full size, washer and dryer
- Garage
- Gas fireplace

Rent $7,750/month
Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent
12 month minimum lease
Pet negotiable with extra $500 deposit
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking
Ready for move in immediately

To schedule private showing, please reply to this ad or call / text Dace at 1-415-794-9727

LOCATION: 4115 17th Street @ Diamond and Eureka

CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group

(RLNE2792980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

