4115 17th Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Centrally Located Upper Castro / Corona Hts. 4Br/2Ba Home w/Decks, Garage, Garden - Centrally located between Corona Heights and iconic Castro neighborhoods, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family residence with an open floor plan has a quaint back yard, 2 decks and 1 car + parking garage. The two-story home sits on a one way street allowing easy access.



Striking, custom solid wood entry door welcomes you! Step on to rich Brazilian wood floors into a charming foyer with open staircase to the right and the open layout optimizing light and space throughout the main floor.



The formal dining room with a contemporary gas fireplace and custom built natural wood shelving, bay windows, high ceiling and original sliding glass pocket door leads to the living room. French doors off the living room open to an Ipe wood deck overlooking a lush back yard to the south, framed with birch trees and a Japanese maple tree, yet allowing tons of natural daylight. Perfect indoor / outdoor living!



Recently remodeled Chef’s kitchen is equipped with - stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, Electrolux range, side-by-side door refrigerator and garbage disposal.



Gorgeous counter height island with overhanging chandelier drum lights create the perfect setting for an intimate counter dining. Floor to ceiling custom cabinetry provide ample storage.



Additional space for eat-in kitchen or office leads to back of the residence that is adjacent to front loading high efficiency washer and dryer. Also on the main floor is a full size bathroom with shower.



Stately staircase leads to the top floor with four bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom with shower over tub and a skylight. Three bedrooms with wood flooring and the fourth with wall to wall carpeting.

Views to Kite Hill from the rear bedrooms that receive great southern sunlight. Separate heating for upper floor and main floor to control optimal temperature at each level and manage utility costs.



Direct access from the main living level to the tranquil back yard and expansive deck - the perfect place for an early morning coffee, grilling, or just relaxing.



The garage level of the house has 1 car + parking and storage with door access to the back yard.



Only blocks to all Castro’s premier restaurants, shops. MUNI, BART and shuttle buses near your front door.



Main features of the residence:

- Two-level, grand home

- High walking score, close to restaurants, grocery and hardware stores

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main floor

- Dual pane windows throughout

- 2 decks: one deck off the living room and another deck at the garden level; garden with mature foliage; owner pays for gardener

- High efficiency, new, full size, washer and dryer

- Garage

- Gas fireplace



Rent $7,750/month

Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent

12 month minimum lease

Pet negotiable with extra $500 deposit

Tenant pays all utilities

No smoking

Ready for move in immediately



To schedule private showing, please reply to this ad or call / text Dace at 1-415-794-9727



LOCATION: 4115 17th Street @ Diamond and Eureka



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group



(RLNE2792980)