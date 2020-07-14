411 15th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby parking

The Richmond District’s family-oriented image is get an infusion of cool each evening as young locals fill the bars along Clement and Geary. Spots like the Abbey and Buckshot are bustling on weekends and new kid on the block, Richmond Republic Draught House, slings IPA’s and poutine to the high-metabolism masses.



Curb your enthusiasm? Never! This belle-of-the-ball building will make you dance a jig of unabashed appreciation. From the crystal chandelier that lights the column-flanked entrance, to the dramatic lobby staircase, this Inner Richmond residence begs the question: Turn down for what? Apartments feature efficient appliances, hardwood floors, and pet friendly policy. Yipee!



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown cl