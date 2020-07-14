All apartments in San Francisco
411 15th Ave
411 15th Ave

411 15th Ave · (415) 360-0028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 15th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 411 15th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
parking
The Richmond District’s family-oriented image is get an infusion of cool each evening as young locals fill the bars along Clement and Geary. Spots like the Abbey and Buckshot are bustling on weekends and new kid on the block, Richmond Republic Draught House, slings IPA’s and poutine to the high-metabolism masses.

Curb your enthusiasm? Never! This belle-of-the-ball building will make you dance a jig of unabashed appreciation. From the crystal chandelier that lights the column-flanked entrance, to the dramatic lobby staircase, this Inner Richmond residence begs the question: Turn down for what? Apartments feature efficient appliances, hardwood floors, and pet friendly policy. Yipee!

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown cl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 15th Ave have any available units?
411 15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 15th Ave have?
Some of 411 15th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
411 15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 411 15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 411 15th Ave offers parking.
Does 411 15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 15th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 15th Ave have a pool?
No, 411 15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 411 15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 411 15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 411 15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 15th Ave has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

