41 Restani Way
41 Restani Way

41 Restani Way · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Restani Way, San Francisco, CA 94112
Cayuga

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE This is a 2 bed /1 bath lower unit. The unit is a legalized in-law unit, where the entrance is through the garage. The backyard is shared. No parking space. Conveniently Located! Only 7 blocks to Balboa Bart Station and 280 Freeway. Close to Mission Street restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Move-in Condition with the Following Features: - Range / Oven - Refrigerator - Hardwood floor Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $2700 Rent + $2700 Security deposit - Tenant will be responsible for PG&E - Tenant will pay a monthly flat rate water fee of $25 per person - Landlord will be responsible for garbage - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=51258 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Restani Way have any available units?
41 Restani Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Restani Way have?
Some of 41 Restani Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Restani Way currently offering any rent specials?
41 Restani Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Restani Way pet-friendly?
No, 41 Restani Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 41 Restani Way offer parking?
Yes, 41 Restani Way does offer parking.
Does 41 Restani Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Restani Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Restani Way have a pool?
No, 41 Restani Way does not have a pool.
Does 41 Restani Way have accessible units?
No, 41 Restani Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Restani Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Restani Way does not have units with dishwashers.
