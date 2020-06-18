41 Restani Way

Amenities

** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE This is a 2 bed /1 bath lower unit. The unit is a legalized in-law unit, where the entrance is through the garage. The backyard is shared. No parking space. Conveniently Located! Only 7 blocks to Balboa Bart Station and 280 Freeway. Close to Mission Street restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Move-in Condition with the Following Features: - Range / Oven - Refrigerator - Hardwood floor Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $2700 Rent + $2700 Security deposit - Tenant will be responsible for PG&E - Tenant will pay a monthly flat rate water fee of $25 per person - Landlord will be responsible for garbage - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=51258 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303