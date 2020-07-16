Amenities
Spacious Bi-Level Top Floor 2BR + Sunroom/2.5BA w/Private Deck, Views – In Prime Noe Valley – PROGRESSIVE - This elegant, super spacious, top floor, 2 level condominium is located in the desirable Noe Valley neighborhood.
Has a feel of a single family home. Top floor unit in a 2 unit building.
Open floor plan with high ceilings, skylights, amazing natural light and plenty of space to entertain!
A gracious entry hall welcomes you and grand stairs will lead you to the main living level of 3981 25th Street residence. The light filled living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and room for bay window seating provides great place to relax. Formal dining room is right off the kitchen.
Recently remodeled kitchen is good in size with Wolfe gas range, Thermador hood, double ovens, refrigerator, wine refrigerator and dishwasher, wet bar, granite counters, custom cabinets.
Dining room with access to a shared yet secluded, manicured garden.
1 bedroom, good in size, as well as full bathroom with deep soaking Jacuzzi tub is located on this main living level.
Also on this floor one will find ½ bath and a laundry room with Miele washer and dryer.
Grand wood stairs lead you to the top level. The 2nd level contains master suite with an en suite bathroom, bonus attic room that can be used either as a play room, home office or storage.
Master Suite is overlooking the serene landscaped back yard, city skyline and tree tops. Windows facing east and south with great natural daylight, walk in closet and sliding deck doors leading to a large, exclusive use deck, off street.
Spa like master bathroom with dual shower.
Main Features:
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Living, Dining, Bonus Sunroom
Full bath on each level
Open floor plan
Tall ceilings
Many skylights
Recessed lighting
Custom window treatments
In unit laundry
And the best location!!!
1,687 sq ft. per tax records
Rent $5,500/month
Security Deposit 1.5 times rent
12 month lease
Ready for occupancy
Household trash removal included in rent
No pets; we do comply with all the applicable laws
Street parking
No smoking
For questions, or to schedule private showing, please text / call 415-680-7546 or reply to this ad.
3981 25th Street @ Sanchez Street
CA BRE License #01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.
(RLNE4854973)