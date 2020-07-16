All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3981 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3981 25th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3981 25th Street

3981 25th Street · (415) 515-4329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Noe Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3981 25th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3981 25th Street · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Spacious Bi-Level Top Floor 2BR + Sunroom/2.5BA w/Private Deck, Views – In Prime Noe Valley – PROGRESSIVE - This elegant, super spacious, top floor, 2 level condominium is located in the desirable Noe Valley neighborhood.
Has a feel of a single family home. Top floor unit in a 2 unit building.
Open floor plan with high ceilings, skylights, amazing natural light and plenty of space to entertain!

A gracious entry hall welcomes you and grand stairs will lead you to the main living level of 3981 25th Street residence. The light filled living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and room for bay window seating provides great place to relax. Formal dining room is right off the kitchen.

Recently remodeled kitchen is good in size with Wolfe gas range, Thermador hood, double ovens, refrigerator, wine refrigerator and dishwasher, wet bar, granite counters, custom cabinets.
Dining room with access to a shared yet secluded, manicured garden.

1 bedroom, good in size, as well as full bathroom with deep soaking Jacuzzi tub is located on this main living level.
Also on this floor one will find ½ bath and a laundry room with Miele washer and dryer.

Grand wood stairs lead you to the top level. The 2nd level contains master suite with an en suite bathroom, bonus attic room that can be used either as a play room, home office or storage.
Master Suite is overlooking the serene landscaped back yard, city skyline and tree tops. Windows facing east and south with great natural daylight, walk in closet and sliding deck doors leading to a large, exclusive use deck, off street.
Spa like master bathroom with dual shower.

Main Features:
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Living, Dining, Bonus Sunroom
Full bath on each level
Open floor plan
Tall ceilings
Many skylights
Recessed lighting
Custom window treatments
In unit laundry
And the best location!!!
1,687 sq ft. per tax records

Rent $5,500/month
Security Deposit 1.5 times rent
12 month lease
Ready for occupancy
Household trash removal included in rent
No pets; we do comply with all the applicable laws
Street parking
No smoking

For questions, or to schedule private showing, please text / call 415-680-7546 or reply to this ad.

3981 25th Street @ Sanchez Street

CA BRE License #01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.

(RLNE4854973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3981 25th Street have any available units?
3981 25th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3981 25th Street have?
Some of 3981 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3981 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3981 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3981 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3981 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3981 25th Street offer parking?
No, 3981 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3981 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3981 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3981 25th Street have a pool?
No, 3981 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3981 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 3981 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3981 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3981 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 3981 25th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
Dolores
1813 15th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St
San Francisco, CA 94107
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity