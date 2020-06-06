All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

3946 17TH St.

3946 17th Street · (415) 516-1665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3946 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Castro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3946 17TH ST @ Hartford Please join me for a "virtual open house - zoom meeting" on Sunday July 5TH at 3:00 p.m. sharp. Please RSVP to receive the invitation. Thank you! Amazing top floor 3 bedroom 2 bath APT in a prime Castro location! This is a top floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment with carpet throughout. There is a large updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (full sized fridge, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher). * W/D in unit * Street parking * One year lease required * Owner pays for water, Tenant pays all other utilities * Security deposit is 1.5 x rent * Non-smoking unit * One small well behaved dog negotiable, $700.00 additional deposit required (sorry - no other pets - including cats - will be considered). Please note: Good clean credit required, good rental history and verifiable income required. No co-signers accepted. Thank you. Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 17TH St. have any available units?
3946 17TH St. has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 17TH St. have?
Some of 3946 17TH St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 17TH St. currently offering any rent specials?
3946 17TH St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 17TH St. pet-friendly?
No, 3946 17TH St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3946 17TH St. offer parking?
No, 3946 17TH St. does not offer parking.
Does 3946 17TH St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 17TH St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 17TH St. have a pool?
No, 3946 17TH St. does not have a pool.
Does 3946 17TH St. have accessible units?
No, 3946 17TH St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 17TH St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 17TH St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

