3946 17TH ST @ Hartford Please join me for a "virtual open house - zoom meeting" on Sunday July 5TH at 3:00 p.m. sharp. Please RSVP to receive the invitation. Thank you! Amazing top floor 3 bedroom 2 bath APT in a prime Castro location! This is a top floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment with carpet throughout. There is a large updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (full sized fridge, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher). * W/D in unit * Street parking * One year lease required * Owner pays for water, Tenant pays all other utilities * Security deposit is 1.5 x rent * Non-smoking unit * One small well behaved dog negotiable, $700.00 additional deposit required (sorry - no other pets - including cats - will be considered). Please note: Good clean credit required, good rental history and verifiable income required. No co-signers accepted. Thank you. Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.



