3852 California Street.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:10 PM

3852 California Street

3852 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

3852 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3852 California Street have any available units?
3852 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 3852 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
3852 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 3852 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3852 California Street offer parking?
No, 3852 California Street does not offer parking.
Does 3852 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 California Street have a pool?
No, 3852 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 3852 California Street have accessible units?
No, 3852 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3852 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3852 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.

