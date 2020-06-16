All apartments in San Francisco
382 Green Street #5

382 Green St · (415) 713-8510
Location

382 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 382 Green Street - #5 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished Charming Flat in Telegraph Hill | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,795/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Shared rooftop deck
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Utilities Included: Water, garbage, gas, electric, internet.
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In building
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Live in this charming, fully furnished and appointed flat in the heart of the City. The flat is furnished in an eclectic designer style. There is an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the bathroom you will find an upgraded vanity and shower. Large windows bring in plenty of light into all the rooms. Enjoy the spectacular view of the City and the bay from the rooftop deck. The unit is fully appointed all you need to bring is your suitcase!

The building is a beautifully maintained and located on a charming street. The location earns a perfect WalkScore and TransitScore of 100. An amazing number of restaurants, bars, cafes, services and transit options are located within walking distance no car needed!

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1955777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Green Street #5 have any available units?
382 Green Street #5 has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Green Street #5 have?
Some of 382 Green Street #5's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Green Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
382 Green Street #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Green Street #5 pet-friendly?
No, 382 Green Street #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 382 Green Street #5 offer parking?
Yes, 382 Green Street #5 does offer parking.
Does 382 Green Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Green Street #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Green Street #5 have a pool?
No, 382 Green Street #5 does not have a pool.
Does 382 Green Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 382 Green Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Green Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Green Street #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
