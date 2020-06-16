382 Green Street #5

Amenities

Furnished Charming Flat in Telegraph Hill | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,795/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street Parking

Amenities: Shared rooftop deck

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 3, 6, 9, 12 months

Utilities Included: Water, garbage, gas, electric, internet.

Property Type: Furnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In building

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Live in this charming, fully furnished and appointed flat in the heart of the City. The flat is furnished in an eclectic designer style. There is an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the bathroom you will find an upgraded vanity and shower. Large windows bring in plenty of light into all the rooms. Enjoy the spectacular view of the City and the bay from the rooftop deck. The unit is fully appointed all you need to bring is your suitcase!



The building is a beautifully maintained and located on a charming street. The location earns a perfect WalkScore and TransitScore of 100. An amazing number of restaurants, bars, cafes, services and transit options are located within walking distance no car needed!



