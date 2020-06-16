382 Green Street #5

Amenities
Furnished Charming Flat in Telegraph Hill | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,795/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Shared rooftop deck
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Utilities Included: Water, garbage, gas, electric, internet.
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In building
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Live in this charming, fully furnished and appointed flat in the heart of the City. The flat is furnished in an eclectic designer style. There is an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the bathroom you will find an upgraded vanity and shower. Large windows bring in plenty of light into all the rooms. Enjoy the spectacular view of the City and the bay from the rooftop deck. The unit is fully appointed all you need to bring is your suitcase!
The building is a beautifully maintained and located on a charming street. The location earns a perfect WalkScore and TransitScore of 100. An amazing number of restaurants, bars, cafes, services and transit options are located within walking distance no car needed!
