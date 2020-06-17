All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 380 Monticello Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
380 Monticello Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

380 Monticello Street

380 Monticello Street · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

380 Monticello Street, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 380 Monticello Street · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Home In Merced Hts, Pkg, Yard | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 garage, 1 driveway
Amenities: Private backyard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In Unit
Storage: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This is a beautifully remodeled single family home with Ocean Views. Features include:
Multi-level home. 2bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs
Open floor plan living/dining and kitchen layout with working fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout.
Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Ocean views
Garage and driveway parking.
Washer and dryer in unit.
Multiple transit options including MUNI light rail, buses and Tech Shuttles.
Easy access to Highway 280, 101 and 19th Ave.
Enjoy multiple shopping and dining options at nearby Stonestown Galleria.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Monticello Street have any available units?
380 Monticello Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Monticello Street have?
Some of 380 Monticello Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Monticello Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 Monticello Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Monticello Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 Monticello Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 380 Monticello Street offer parking?
Yes, 380 Monticello Street does offer parking.
Does 380 Monticello Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 Monticello Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Monticello Street have a pool?
No, 380 Monticello Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 Monticello Street have accessible units?
No, 380 Monticello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Monticello Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Monticello Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 380 Monticello Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
355 Fulton St
355 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2115 HYDE Street
2115 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity