380 Monticello Street

Beautiful Remodeled Home In Merced Hts, Pkg, Yard | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 garage, 1 driveway
Amenities: Private backyard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In Unit
Storage: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This is a beautifully remodeled single family home with Ocean Views. Features include:
Multi-level home. 2bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs
Open floor plan living/dining and kitchen layout with working fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout.
Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Ocean views
Garage and driveway parking.
Washer and dryer in unit.
Multiple transit options including MUNI light rail, buses and Tech Shuttles.
Easy access to Highway 280, 101 and 19th Ave.
Enjoy multiple shopping and dining options at nearby Stonestown Galleria.
