380 Monticello Street

Beautiful Remodeled Home In Merced Hts, Pkg, Yard | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $4,950/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 garage, 1 driveway

Amenities: Private backyard

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In Unit

Storage: In garage

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This is a beautifully remodeled single family home with Ocean Views. Features include:

Multi-level home. 2bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs

Open floor plan living/dining and kitchen layout with working fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout.

Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Ocean views

Garage and driveway parking.

Washer and dryer in unit.

Multiple transit options including MUNI light rail, buses and Tech Shuttles.

Easy access to Highway 280, 101 and 19th Ave.

Enjoy multiple shopping and dining options at nearby Stonestown Galleria.



No Pets Allowed



