Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

38 Ridgewood Avenue

38 Ridgewood Avenue · (415) 681-1265
Location

38 Ridgewood Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Sunnyside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 Ridgewood Avenue · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUNNYSIDE HOME FOR RENT - FOR RENT: Beautifully maintained home for rent in the desirable Sunnyside neighborhood. This home has period details, hardwood floors, fresh paint and is clean and ready for move in. The main level offers a living room, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. There is a laundry porch with washer and dryer off the kitchen leading to the deck over the backyard. The second level has two bedrooms and a bathroom along with lots of storage/closet space.

If you have any questions or would like to arrange an appointment to view this property please call 415-681-1265.

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
38 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 38 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 38 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 38 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 38 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Ridgewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 38 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Ridgewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
