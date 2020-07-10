338 Potrero Ave

Amenities

Rare 1bd + Den Panoramic View Unit at Rowan, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,950/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5x rent

Bedrooms: 1 + den

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car stacker pkg. included

Amenities: Private balcony and shared roof deck

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood & Carpet

Laundry: In unit

Condo Move-in Move-out Fees: $500 refundable deposit + $250 fee

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This is a rare opportunity to lease a freshly painted 1bd + den (with new carpet) at the Rowan. The Rowan is a new, modern building designed by well-known architect Glenn Rescalvo of Handel Architects. The building is an architectural masterpiece featuring an innovative structural system expressed on the exterior of the building. It has already been featured in a number of news articles.



Located on a high floor, the unit boasts panoramic views towards the west and Twin Peaks. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in plenty of light. The column free open floor plan living dining area features hardwood floors throughout. Connect with the outdoors through the Juliet balcony. The elegant kitchen features quartz countertops, Domus & Domus cabinets, a Bertazzoni range and Bosch dishwasher. The bedroom features upgraded closets with in-built organizers. Bathrooms are modern and finished with high-end fixtures by Duravit and Kohler. Other features include a Nest thermostat and a washer/dryer in the unit.



Enjoy the outdoors on the shared rooftop garden. Amenities on the rooftop garden include BBQ’s and a fire pit. Other building amenities include bike parking.



Located by the major intersection of Potrero Avenue and 16th Street, this location is central to many services. With a WalkScore of 92, you will not need a car for your daily errands. Close by is the Potrero Hill Shopping Center with a Safeway, Starbucks and Jamba Juice among other stores. The Whole Foods Market is just a few blocks further. Transit options include MUNI buses and the BART. Freeway access to 101 and 280 is easy.



*Note: Pictures are of a similar staged unit. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



