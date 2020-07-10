All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 338 Potrero Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
338 Potrero Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

338 Potrero Ave

338 Potrero Avenue · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

338 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 338 Potrero Ave - #802 · Avail. now

$3,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Rare 1bd + Den Panoramic View Unit at Rowan, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5x rent
Bedrooms: 1 + den
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car stacker pkg. included
Amenities: Private balcony and shared roof deck
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & Carpet
Laundry: In unit
Condo Move-in Move-out Fees: $500 refundable deposit + $250 fee
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This is a rare opportunity to lease a freshly painted 1bd + den (with new carpet) at the Rowan. The Rowan is a new, modern building designed by well-known architect Glenn Rescalvo of Handel Architects. The building is an architectural masterpiece featuring an innovative structural system expressed on the exterior of the building. It has already been featured in a number of news articles.

Located on a high floor, the unit boasts panoramic views towards the west and Twin Peaks. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in plenty of light. The column free open floor plan living dining area features hardwood floors throughout. Connect with the outdoors through the Juliet balcony. The elegant kitchen features quartz countertops, Domus & Domus cabinets, a Bertazzoni range and Bosch dishwasher. The bedroom features upgraded closets with in-built organizers. Bathrooms are modern and finished with high-end fixtures by Duravit and Kohler. Other features include a Nest thermostat and a washer/dryer in the unit.

Enjoy the outdoors on the shared rooftop garden. Amenities on the rooftop garden include BBQ’s and a fire pit. Other building amenities include bike parking.

Located by the major intersection of Potrero Avenue and 16th Street, this location is central to many services. With a WalkScore of 92, you will not need a car for your daily errands. Close by is the Potrero Hill Shopping Center with a Safeway, Starbucks and Jamba Juice among other stores. The Whole Foods Market is just a few blocks further. Transit options include MUNI buses and the BART. Freeway access to 101 and 280 is easy.

*Note: Pictures are of a similar staged unit. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE2777140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Potrero Ave have any available units?
338 Potrero Ave has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Potrero Ave have?
Some of 338 Potrero Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Potrero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
338 Potrero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Potrero Ave pet-friendly?
No, 338 Potrero Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 338 Potrero Ave offer parking?
Yes, 338 Potrero Ave offers parking.
Does 338 Potrero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Potrero Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Potrero Ave have a pool?
No, 338 Potrero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 338 Potrero Ave have accessible units?
No, 338 Potrero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Potrero Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Potrero Ave has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 338 Potrero Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity