All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110

3376 22nd Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dolores Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3376 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef257aaf4b37c7afd164bd2 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Large 3 bedroom 1250 sq foot flat with lovely backyard located in the heart of the sunny and eclectic Mission District of San Francisco. Walking distance to the city's best restaurants, nightlife, and shopping! A perfect blend of classic details and modern conveniences. The property has 3 full bedroom and 1 full bathroom. A large and very quiet living/dining are and separate kitchen with washer and dryer leading to the back stairs to the garden.

All flooring is hardwood, all recently installed to the highest standards. Each bedroom has storage for clothing.

Off the back door you will find a beautiful backyard-garden with mature citrus trees, local succulents, and seating area on the patio.

The floor plan is great for large families, or those that like extra room for work or play.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION
Neighborhood: MISSION The Mission is perhaps the trendiest neighborhood of San Francisco, and Mission Concourse is located in perhaps the trendiest part of the Mission. A mix of hipsters, tech employees, and families who have lived in the area for a generation, this area gives you a friendly view to a true cross-section of the city. Within a block or two you will find super-hot bars like Trick Bar, great artisan restaurants like Salumeria, and legendary San Francisco eateries like Flour and Water.

Of course you are in the Mission so you will find a large selection of restaurants serving authentic Mexican, Ecuadorian, Guatemalan and other ethnic foods at low prices. We like Mis Antojitos on 22nd and Bryan, or even Dona Teresa which is two doors down, both owned by neighbors.

There is a fantastic convenience store steps away on the corner stocking gourmet foods, drinks (including beer, wine, and liquor), ice and other necessary and not-so-necessary items. Across the street you will find a laundry including dry cleaning and finish laundry. Also

(RLNE5885709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have any available units?
3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have?
Some of 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 currently offering any rent specials?
3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is pet friendly.
Does 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offer parking?
Yes, 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offers parking.
Does 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have a pool?
No, 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have a pool.
Does 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have accessible units?
No, 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have accessible units.
Does 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity