3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage coffee bar some paid utils

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage internet access

Large 3 bedroom 1250 sq foot flat with lovely backyard located in the heart of the sunny and eclectic Mission District of San Francisco. Walking distance to the city's best restaurants, nightlife, and shopping! A perfect blend of classic details and modern conveniences. The property has 3 full bedroom and 1 full bathroom. A large and very quiet living/dining are and separate kitchen with washer and dryer leading to the back stairs to the garden.



All flooring is hardwood, all recently installed to the highest standards. Each bedroom has storage for clothing.



Off the back door you will find a beautiful backyard-garden with mature citrus trees, local succulents, and seating area on the patio.



The floor plan is great for large families, or those that like extra room for work or play.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: MISSION The Mission is perhaps the trendiest neighborhood of San Francisco, and Mission Concourse is located in perhaps the trendiest part of the Mission. A mix of hipsters, tech employees, and families who have lived in the area for a generation, this area gives you a friendly view to a true cross-section of the city. Within a block or two you will find super-hot bars like Trick Bar, great artisan restaurants like Salumeria, and legendary San Francisco eateries like Flour and Water.



Of course you are in the Mission so you will find a large selection of restaurants serving authentic Mexican, Ecuadorian, Guatemalan and other ethnic foods at low prices. We like Mis Antojitos on 22nd and Bryan, or even Dona Teresa which is two doors down, both owned by neighbors.



There is a fantastic convenience store steps away on the corner stocking gourmet foods, drinks (including beer, wine, and liquor), ice and other necessary and not-so-necessary items. Across the street you will find a laundry including dry cleaning and finish laundry. Also



