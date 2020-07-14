All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

337 10TH AVENUE Apartments

337 10th Avenue · (415) 498-1304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

337 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments.

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary. Outdoor recreational options are also on the menu. Golden Gate Park, Sutro Baths, Baker Beach and Ocean Beach are all at your doorstep.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest portfolio of properties in the city, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic charm. Modern living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments have any available units?
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments have?
Some of 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments offer parking?
No, 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments have a pool?
No, 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments have accessible units?
No, 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 10TH AVENUE Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

