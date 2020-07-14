337 10TH AVENUE Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary. Outdoor recreational options are also on the menu. Golden Gate Park, Sutro Baths, Baker Beach and Ocean Beach are all at your doorstep.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest portfolio of properties in the city, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic charm. Modern living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.