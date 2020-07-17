3360 Octavia #10

Amenities

Amazingly spacious 1 bedroom located right next to Fort Mason. Bay views with Bay windows now available! - Come see this classic San Francisco apartment complex located right next to the Marina bluffs! 1 bed 1 bath apartment in the most iconic part of the Marina district. Includes unbeatable views of the Golden Gate Bridge inside the bedroom boasting refinished bay windows. Prime location right below the Marina's popular Chestnut st where you can find all sorts of shopping and restaurants nearby.



Private showings now available!



Features:

• Ample closet space & 1 walk in closet

• Microwave

• Breakfast nook table and seating

• New intercom for remote access

• Parking available

• Fridge

• Oven/stovetop

• Bay views

• Remote access

• Water/Garbage/heat Included

• Rent - $3,350

• Security Deposit - $5,025.00

• Application Fee $40



Alex Goffo

Phone: 415-793-5604

DRE: 02054877



No Pets Allowed



