3360 Octavia #10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3360 Octavia #10

3360 Octavia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3360 Octavia Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
parking
Amazingly spacious 1 bedroom located right next to Fort Mason. Bay views with Bay windows now available! - Come see this classic San Francisco apartment complex located right next to the Marina bluffs! 1 bed 1 bath apartment in the most iconic part of the Marina district. Includes unbeatable views of the Golden Gate Bridge inside the bedroom boasting refinished bay windows. Prime location right below the Marina's popular Chestnut st where you can find all sorts of shopping and restaurants nearby.

Private showings now available!

Features:
• Ample closet space & 1 walk in closet
• Microwave
• Breakfast nook table and seating
• New intercom for remote access
• Parking available
• Fridge
• Oven/stovetop
• Bay views
• Remote access
• Water/Garbage/heat Included
• Rent - $3,350
• Security Deposit - $5,025.00
• Application Fee $40

Alex Goffo
Phone: 415-793-5604
DRE: 02054877

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Octavia #10 have any available units?
3360 Octavia #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 Octavia #10 have?
Some of 3360 Octavia #10's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Octavia #10 currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Octavia #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Octavia #10 pet-friendly?
No, 3360 Octavia #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3360 Octavia #10 offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Octavia #10 offers parking.
Does 3360 Octavia #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 Octavia #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Octavia #10 have a pool?
No, 3360 Octavia #10 does not have a pool.
Does 3360 Octavia #10 have accessible units?
No, 3360 Octavia #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Octavia #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 Octavia #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

