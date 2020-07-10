All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:14 AM

326 12th Ave - #4

326 12th Ave · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 12th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********
After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.
*****************************************************************

An elegant and spacious apartment unit with plenty of natural lighting throughout the unit. This is 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, a new hardwood floor, and a spacious living space.

Located in the Inner Richmond district, within walking distance from restaurants, cafes, markets, groceries, bars, office, transportation, and other commercial stores on Geary St and Clement St.

Lease Term: Min 1 year / No Pets / No Smoking

Rent:
- $3200 First Month Rent + $3200 Security Deposit + $200 Cleaning Fee Deposit
- Flat rate Water fee of $25 per month per person.
- Tenants will be responsible for Electricity (PG&E)
- Landlord will be responsible for garbage.
- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 personal liability coverage and Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. listed as additional insured.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)

If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:
https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56868

If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.

We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.

Agent Contact:
Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)
(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)

Henry Low (DRE#00852797)
Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 12th Ave - #4 have any available units?
326 12th Ave - #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 326 12th Ave - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
326 12th Ave - #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 12th Ave - #4 pet-friendly?
No, 326 12th Ave - #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 326 12th Ave - #4 offer parking?
No, 326 12th Ave - #4 does not offer parking.
Does 326 12th Ave - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 12th Ave - #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 12th Ave - #4 have a pool?
No, 326 12th Ave - #4 does not have a pool.
Does 326 12th Ave - #4 have accessible units?
No, 326 12th Ave - #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 326 12th Ave - #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 12th Ave - #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 12th Ave - #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 12th Ave - #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

