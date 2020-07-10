326 12th Ave - #4

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********

After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.

*****************************************************************



An elegant and spacious apartment unit with plenty of natural lighting throughout the unit. This is 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, a new hardwood floor, and a spacious living space.



Located in the Inner Richmond district, within walking distance from restaurants, cafes, markets, groceries, bars, office, transportation, and other commercial stores on Geary St and Clement St.



Lease Term: Min 1 year / No Pets / No Smoking



Rent:

- $3200 First Month Rent + $3200 Security Deposit + $200 Cleaning Fee Deposit

- Flat rate Water fee of $25 per month per person.

- Tenants will be responsible for Electricity (PG&E)

- Landlord will be responsible for garbage.

- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 personal liability coverage and Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. listed as additional insured.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)



If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:

https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56868



If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.



We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.



Agent Contact:

Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)

(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)



Henry Low (DRE#00852797)

Phone: 415-505-0303