Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

20 ROMOLO Apartments

20 Romolo St · (415) 936-1971
Location

20 Romolo St, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 20 ROMOLO Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Foggy with a chance of meatballs - Italian eateries, focaccia bakeries and espresso shops make North Beach "Little Italy" territory. Poets, activists and eccentrics of every flavor are this historic neighborhood's special sauce. Make your inner bookworm glow at City Lights Books, mecca for Beat Generation super-fans, marinate over a stiff cappuccino at Cafe Trieste, and climb Telegraph Hill to take it all in - it's all good in this bohemian hood.Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You're one of a kind - and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow's premium portfolio of over 150 distinctive buildings. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75 per pet
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 ROMOLO Apartments have any available units?
20 ROMOLO Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 ROMOLO Apartments have?
Some of 20 ROMOLO Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 ROMOLO Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
20 ROMOLO Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 ROMOLO Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 ROMOLO Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 20 ROMOLO Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 20 ROMOLO Apartments offers parking.
Does 20 ROMOLO Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 ROMOLO Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 ROMOLO Apartments have a pool?
No, 20 ROMOLO Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 20 ROMOLO Apartments have accessible units?
No, 20 ROMOLO Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 20 ROMOLO Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 ROMOLO Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

