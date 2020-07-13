All apartments in San Francisco
320 Turk Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

320 Turk Apartments

320 Turk Street · (415) 887-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath · 372 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 320 Turk Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The Tenderloin is San Francisco’s buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters’ paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block – making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.

So much to see and do, so little time. Just around the corner you’ll find Saigon Sandwich, Whitechapel, and George and Lennie. For music there’s the Warfield, and are right in the neighborhood and in nearby SoMa. This is a historic Tenderloin building has a gated entry, high ceilings, and a garage, so be sure to ask about parking. Pets? No problem.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments i

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion, under 40lbs no aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Turk Apartments have any available units?
320 Turk Apartments has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Turk Apartments have?
Some of 320 Turk Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Turk Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
320 Turk Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Turk Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Turk Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 320 Turk Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 320 Turk Apartments offers parking.
Does 320 Turk Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Turk Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Turk Apartments have a pool?
No, 320 Turk Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 320 Turk Apartments have accessible units?
No, 320 Turk Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Turk Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Turk Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

