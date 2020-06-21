All apartments in San Francisco
3030 Steiner Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3030 Steiner Street

3030 Steiner Street · (415) 447-2016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3030 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3030 Steiner Street · Avail. Jul 1

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3030 Steiner Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Gem, in an upscale Neighborhood! - If you're looking for something amazing, look no more... This spacious gem is it. Location is prime, on the corner of Union St. shopping district and is only a block from Fillmore St. You will find many fine Restaurants, Boutiques, Cafes, Bars and many Retail Shopping right outside of your door.

Approx, 2000 sq ft. of living space, featuring, formal dining room, formal living room with a decorative fire place. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a sun-room overlooks the back yard. a 1 full bathroom with tub/shower and 1 half bath. On the lower floor, 2 bedrooms with each in suite full bathrooms, one with shower stall and other with bathtub/shower, the bedroom facing the back yard with french doors, this bedroom also has a mini kitchen with a sink and a cabinets. and the separate entrance that goes outside/garden.

Well kept beautiful backyard, 2-story home awaits you..ideal for 4 professionals with plenty of space to mingle.
Fully renovated, hard wood floors throughout, crown molding, fire place (decorative) Your own Washer/Dryer and 1 Garage parking.

www.amsires.com

Sam Jassim
M:714-394-2385
DRE: 01844346

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Steiner Street have any available units?
3030 Steiner Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Steiner Street have?
Some of 3030 Steiner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Steiner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Steiner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Steiner Street pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Steiner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3030 Steiner Street offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Steiner Street does offer parking.
Does 3030 Steiner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Steiner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Steiner Street have a pool?
No, 3030 Steiner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Steiner Street have accessible units?
No, 3030 Steiner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Steiner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Steiner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
