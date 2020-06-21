Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3030 Steiner Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Gem, in an upscale Neighborhood! - If you're looking for something amazing, look no more... This spacious gem is it. Location is prime, on the corner of Union St. shopping district and is only a block from Fillmore St. You will find many fine Restaurants, Boutiques, Cafes, Bars and many Retail Shopping right outside of your door.



Approx, 2000 sq ft. of living space, featuring, formal dining room, formal living room with a decorative fire place. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a sun-room overlooks the back yard. a 1 full bathroom with tub/shower and 1 half bath. On the lower floor, 2 bedrooms with each in suite full bathrooms, one with shower stall and other with bathtub/shower, the bedroom facing the back yard with french doors, this bedroom also has a mini kitchen with a sink and a cabinets. and the separate entrance that goes outside/garden.



Well kept beautiful backyard, 2-story home awaits you..ideal for 4 professionals with plenty of space to mingle.

Fully renovated, hard wood floors throughout, crown molding, fire place (decorative) Your own Washer/Dryer and 1 Garage parking.



Sam Jassim

No Pets Allowed



