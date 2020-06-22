301 Mission St. 6C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit 6C Available 07/24/20 Stunning SOMA Condo, Great Location & Amenities - Property Id: 297366



Welcome to the coveted one bedroom C plan in the Residences of the Millennium Tower. The most desirable of the one bedroom layouts at 833 square feet. Unit 6C is situated at the corner of the building overlooking the bamboo garden and facing Mission st. toward the waterfront. This 1 BR/ 1BA condo is available for rent at one of the most luxurious condominium buildings in San Francisco. The unit will be available furnished and perfect for corporate rental. It features: hardwood flooring, carpet in the bedroom, floor to ceiling windows in the living room, Bosch stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and W/D inside the unit.



World Class Building Amenities:

-24 Hour lobby & concierge service

-Wine tasting room & cellar

-Owner's bar & lounge

-Screening room with 100" HD Movie Projector

-Owners Club Level

-International Smoke Restaurant

-children's playroom

-outdoor terrace with fireplace

-indoor swimming pool

-yoga studios

-Jacuzzi & steam rooms

-massage room

-locker rooms

No Pets Allowed



