Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

301 Mission St. 6C

301 Mission St · (415) 706-9078
Location

301 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6C · Avail. Jul 24

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
sauna
yoga
Unit 6C Available 07/24/20 Stunning SOMA Condo, Great Location & Amenities - Property Id: 297366

Welcome to the coveted one bedroom C plan in the Residences of the Millennium Tower. The most desirable of the one bedroom layouts at 833 square feet. Unit 6C is situated at the corner of the building overlooking the bamboo garden and facing Mission st. toward the waterfront. This 1 BR/ 1BA condo is available for rent at one of the most luxurious condominium buildings in San Francisco. The unit will be available furnished and perfect for corporate rental. It features: hardwood flooring, carpet in the bedroom, floor to ceiling windows in the living room, Bosch stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and W/D inside the unit.

World Class Building Amenities:
-24 Hour lobby & concierge service
-Wine tasting room & cellar
-Owner's bar & lounge
-Screening room with 100" HD Movie Projector
-Owners Club Level
-International Smoke Restaurant
-children's playroom
-outdoor terrace with fireplace
-indoor swimming pool
-yoga studios
-Jacuzzi & steam rooms
-massage room
-locker rooms
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297366
Property Id 297366

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

