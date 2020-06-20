2948 Polk Street

Amenities

Top Flr, Renovated Russian Hill Flat, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $4,995/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275

Amenities: Shared yard

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood & Tile

Laundry: In garage

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:



This top floor newly renovated, super well maintained Russian Hill flat has the following features:

- 2 large bedrooms

- Completely remodeled split bathroom

- Formal dining room

- Brand new large-scaled Chef's kitchen with professional-grade stainless steel appliances

- Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout

- Gorgeous gas fireplace

- Large flat- approximately 1500sf

- Quiet & well maintained 2 unit building

- Shared patio and garden

- Walkable to many nearby parks, neighborhood shops and restaurants

- Super easy access to MUNI



*Photos are of a similar unit*

No Pets Allowed



