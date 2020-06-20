All apartments in San Francisco
2948 Polk Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2948 Polk Street

2948 Polk Street · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2948 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2948 Polk Street · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top Flr, Renovated Russian Hill Flat, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & Tile
Laundry: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This top floor newly renovated, super well maintained Russian Hill flat has the following features:
- 2 large bedrooms
- Completely remodeled split bathroom
- Formal dining room
- Brand new large-scaled Chef's kitchen with professional-grade stainless steel appliances
- Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
- Gorgeous gas fireplace
- Large flat- approximately 1500sf
- Quiet & well maintained 2 unit building
- Shared patio and garden
- Walkable to many nearby parks, neighborhood shops and restaurants
- Super easy access to MUNI

*Photos are of a similar unit*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 Polk Street have any available units?
2948 Polk Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 Polk Street have?
Some of 2948 Polk Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
2948 Polk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 Polk Street pet-friendly?
No, 2948 Polk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2948 Polk Street offer parking?
Yes, 2948 Polk Street does offer parking.
Does 2948 Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 Polk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 Polk Street have a pool?
No, 2948 Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 2948 Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 2948 Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
