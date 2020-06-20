2948 Polk Street

Amenities
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275
Amenities: Shared yard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & Tile
Laundry: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This top floor newly renovated, super well maintained Russian Hill flat has the following features:
- 2 large bedrooms
- Completely remodeled split bathroom
- Formal dining room
- Brand new large-scaled Chef's kitchen with professional-grade stainless steel appliances
- Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
- Gorgeous gas fireplace
- Large flat- approximately 1500sf
- Quiet & well maintained 2 unit building
- Shared patio and garden
- Walkable to many nearby parks, neighborhood shops and restaurants
- Super easy access to MUNI
*Photos are of a similar unit*
