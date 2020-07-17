All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 281 Clara St Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
281 Clara St Unit 7
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

281 Clara St Unit 7

281 Clara Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South of Market
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

281 Clara Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,699

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasant, modern, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Condo home property rental in a Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated South of Market neighborhood in San Francisco. It’s conveniently located with an excellent transit system; near the public transportation stops/hub, business center, playground, and parks.

The well-ventilated and comfy interior features many big windows, laminated and tiled flooring; and fireplace. Its big one-walled kitchen is stylishly equipped with glossy quartz countertops; fine cabinetry with ample storage space; and package appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. The unit has installed ceiling fans and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. A chic bathtub, curtain-partitioned shower stall, wall-mounted sink furnished its elegant bathroom.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets (not more than 25 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a balcony with a breathing view of the city skyline.

It also comes with a 1-car parking space in the underground garage. There’s also storage in the garage.

The tenant pays for cable, internet, and electricity. The landlord will cover water, trash, gas, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 96
Transit Score: 85
Bike Score: 99

Nearby Parks: Bessie Carmichael Park, Yerba Buena Gardens, South Park, and Boeddeker Park.

Bus lines:
8 BAYSHORE - 0.1 mile
92 Manzanita - San Francisco - 0.2 mile
19 POLK - 0.

(RLNE5875410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Clara St Unit 7 have any available units?
281 Clara St Unit 7 has a unit available for $3,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Clara St Unit 7 have?
Some of 281 Clara St Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Clara St Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
281 Clara St Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Clara St Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Clara St Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 281 Clara St Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 281 Clara St Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 281 Clara St Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 Clara St Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Clara St Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 281 Clara St Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 281 Clara St Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 281 Clara St Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Clara St Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Clara St Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 281 Clara St Unit 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity