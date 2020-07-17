281 Clara St Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pleasant, modern, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Condo home property rental in a Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated South of Market neighborhood in San Francisco. It’s conveniently located with an excellent transit system; near the public transportation stops/hub, business center, playground, and parks.



The well-ventilated and comfy interior features many big windows, laminated and tiled flooring; and fireplace. Its big one-walled kitchen is stylishly equipped with glossy quartz countertops; fine cabinetry with ample storage space; and package appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. The unit has installed ceiling fans and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. A chic bathtub, curtain-partitioned shower stall, wall-mounted sink furnished its elegant bathroom.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets (not more than 25 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a balcony with a breathing view of the city skyline.



It also comes with a 1-car parking space in the underground garage. There’s also storage in the garage.



The tenant pays for cable, internet, and electricity. The landlord will cover water, trash, gas, and HOA fees.



Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 85

Bike Score: 99



Nearby Parks: Bessie Carmichael Park, Yerba Buena Gardens, South Park, and Boeddeker Park.



Bus lines:

8 BAYSHORE - 0.1 mile

92 Manzanita - San Francisco - 0.2 mile

19 POLK - 0.



