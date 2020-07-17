All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

2758 24th Street · (650) 463-9203
Location

2758 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef256d5f4b37c7afd164bcc PROPERTY DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES:

Features: Wood floors, Balcony, Deck, Internet Wi-Fi, TV, Satellite, DVD player.

Kitchen: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Coffee maker, Toaster, Pots and Pans, Kettle, Hob cooker, Dishwasher, Glassware, Silverware, Dishes, Kitchen supplies and Utensils .

Beds: Queen bed : 2, Bed Linen provided.

More Features: Hair dryer, Iron, Towels, Courtesy toilet paper, Courtesy paper towel.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

The apartment overlooks famous 24th Street in the Mission district. The apartment has been recently renovated. Two comfortable bedrooms with new furniture and big TV screens on each room. You will feel like home.

The apartment has a large kitchen and open space with the living area. It also features a bar countertop with stools.

The terrace is perfect to feel the vibe of this trendy neighborhood in San Francisco and always fun to have a glass of wine outside.

Liquor stores, bars, groceries and restaurants are just downstairs. Some of the best restaurants are on our guest's guide and they are within walking distance: Flour and Water, Gratitude, Blowfish, Limon Rotisserie, and more. BART station Mission and 24th Street is just 3 blocks away from the proeprty. If you are not a big fan of the BART, you can take Bus#9L one block away from the apartment, which will take you to Union Square in 25 min.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: MISSION The Mission has the best weather in the city, especially around this block. It is frequently warm and sunny when the rest of the city can be cold and foggy. In addition to that, it is less windy than many neighborhoods. Residents in the Mission are incredibly diverse. Artists, street people, professionals and the general SF lot mix. Its gentrification is making it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.

PARKING SITUATION

There is no parking in the building. Street p

(RLNE5885687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have any available units?
2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have?
Some of 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 currently offering any rent specials?
2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is pet friendly.
Does 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offer parking?
Yes, 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offers parking.
Does 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have a pool?
No, 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have a pool.
Does 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have accessible units?
No, 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

