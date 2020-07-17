2758 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef256d5f4b37c7afd164bcc PROPERTY DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES:



Features: Wood floors, Balcony, Deck, Internet Wi-Fi, TV, Satellite, DVD player.



Kitchen: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Coffee maker, Toaster, Pots and Pans, Kettle, Hob cooker, Dishwasher, Glassware, Silverware, Dishes, Kitchen supplies and Utensils .



Beds: Queen bed : 2, Bed Linen provided.



More Features: Hair dryer, Iron, Towels, Courtesy toilet paper, Courtesy paper towel.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION



The apartment overlooks famous 24th Street in the Mission district. The apartment has been recently renovated. Two comfortable bedrooms with new furniture and big TV screens on each room. You will feel like home.



The apartment has a large kitchen and open space with the living area. It also features a bar countertop with stools.



The terrace is perfect to feel the vibe of this trendy neighborhood in San Francisco and always fun to have a glass of wine outside.



Liquor stores, bars, groceries and restaurants are just downstairs. Some of the best restaurants are on our guest's guide and they are within walking distance: Flour and Water, Gratitude, Blowfish, Limon Rotisserie, and more. BART station Mission and 24th Street is just 3 blocks away from the proeprty. If you are not a big fan of the BART, you can take Bus#9L one block away from the apartment, which will take you to Union Square in 25 min.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION



Neighborhood: MISSION The Mission has the best weather in the city, especially around this block. It is frequently warm and sunny when the rest of the city can be cold and foggy. In addition to that, it is less windy than many neighborhoods. Residents in the Mission are incredibly diverse. Artists, street people, professionals and the general SF lot mix. Its gentrification is making it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.



PARKING SITUATION



There is no parking in the building. Street p



