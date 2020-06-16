2701 Anza St.

Amenities
Nostalgic SF Flat with an Abundance of Natural Light - You'll love this corner unit located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the corner of 18th Ave. & Anza St., you'll be two blocks from Geary Blvd. which provides plenty of restaurants and shopping. Walk Score: 93; Transit Score: 72; Bike Score: 84.
***OPEN HOUSE***
-Saturday, March 28th @ 1PM-5PM
-Sunday, March 29th @ 1PM-5PM
NOTE: This will be a "Self-Showing" Open House, the doors will be unlocked so please welcome yourself in. For any questions, please contact 650-355-5551
--AMENITIES--
- Corner Unit
- Hardwood Floors
- Abundance of Natural Light
- Classic Edwardian
- Plenty of built in Cabinet/Shelving Space
- Gas Stove
- Central Heating
- Water Included
- Coin-Operated Laundry One Block Away
Pets: Up to 1 cat or dog allowed with an additional deposit of $300 plus a monthly pet rent of $35 per month. Max 25lbs.
--LEASE TERMS--
- No Co-Signers
- No Smoking
- No Parking or Laundry Facilities
- Pet (Terms & Conditions)
- Rent: $2,720 per month
- Security deposit: $4,080
- Total move-in cost: $6,800.
- To qualify: Combined gross monthly income of $8,160 required
- Tenant Pays All Utilities; Except Water
- Lease: 1-year lease required
- Renters Insurance required
- Application fee per adult: $45.00
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com
(RLNE5427704)