Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

2701 Anza St.

2701 Anza Street · (650) 355-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2701 Anza Street, San Francisco, CA 94121
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2701 Anza St. - Anza · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nostalgic SF Flat with an Abundance of Natural Light - You'll love this corner unit located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the corner of 18th Ave. & Anza St., you'll be two blocks from Geary Blvd. which provides plenty of restaurants and shopping. Walk Score: 93; Transit Score: 72; Bike Score: 84.

***OPEN HOUSE***
-Saturday, March 28th @ 1PM-5PM
-Sunday, March 29th @ 1PM-5PM
NOTE: This will be a "Self-Showing" Open House, the doors will be unlocked so please welcome yourself in. For any questions, please contact 650-355-5551

--AMENITIES--
- Corner Unit
- Hardwood Floors
- Abundance of Natural Light
- Classic Edwardian
- Plenty of built in Cabinet/Shelving Space
- Gas Stove
- Central Heating
- Water Included
- Coin-Operated Laundry One Block Away

Pets: Up to 1 cat or dog allowed with an additional deposit of $300 plus a monthly pet rent of $35 per month. Max 25lbs.

--LEASE TERMS--
- No Co-Signers
- No Smoking
- No Parking or Laundry Facilities
- Pet (Terms & Conditions)
- Rent: $2,720 per month
- Security deposit: $4,080
- Total move-in cost: $6,800.
- To qualify: Combined gross monthly income of $8,160 required
- Tenant Pays All Utilities; Except Water
- Lease: 1-year lease required
- Renters Insurance required
- Application fee per adult: $45.00
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com

Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA BRE# 00623134

(RLNE5427704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Anza St. have any available units?
2701 Anza St. has a unit available for $2,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Anza St. have?
Some of 2701 Anza St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Anza St. currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Anza St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Anza St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Anza St. is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Anza St. offer parking?
No, 2701 Anza St. does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Anza St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Anza St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Anza St. have a pool?
No, 2701 Anza St. does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Anza St. have accessible units?
No, 2701 Anza St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Anza St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Anza St. does not have units with dishwashers.
