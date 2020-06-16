2701 Anza St.

Amenities

Nostalgic SF Flat with an Abundance of Natural Light - You'll love this corner unit located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the corner of 18th Ave. & Anza St., you'll be two blocks from Geary Blvd. which provides plenty of restaurants and shopping. Walk Score: 93; Transit Score: 72; Bike Score: 84.



***OPEN HOUSE***

-Saturday, March 28th @ 1PM-5PM

-Sunday, March 29th @ 1PM-5PM

NOTE: This will be a "Self-Showing" Open House, the doors will be unlocked so please welcome yourself in. For any questions, please contact 650-355-5551



--AMENITIES--

- Corner Unit

- Hardwood Floors

- Abundance of Natural Light

- Classic Edwardian

- Plenty of built in Cabinet/Shelving Space

- Gas Stove

- Central Heating

- Water Included

- Coin-Operated Laundry One Block Away



Pets: Up to 1 cat or dog allowed with an additional deposit of $300 plus a monthly pet rent of $35 per month. Max 25lbs.



--LEASE TERMS--

- No Co-Signers

- No Smoking

- No Parking or Laundry Facilities

- Pet (Terms & Conditions)

- Rent: $2,720 per month

- Security deposit: $4,080

- Total move-in cost: $6,800.

- To qualify: Combined gross monthly income of $8,160 required

- Tenant Pays All Utilities; Except Water

- Lease: 1-year lease required

- Renters Insurance required

- Application fee per adult: $45.00

- All applicants must have good credit and good references.

- Applications are accepted on-line at: www.boardwalkrents.com



Boardwalk Investments

www.boardwalkrents.com

CA BRE# 00623134



