Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:34 AM

2631 22nd Ave.

2631 22nd Avenue · (415) 797-8296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2631 22nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116
Parkside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2631 22nd Ave. · Avail. now

$7,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Sunset/Parkside: Remodeled Home w/ Roof Deck, Gorgeous Garden & 2 Car Pkg next to Stern Grove - ***Due to SF's "Shelter In Place" order, we are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease.***

Watch a video walkthrough on our site at SF City Rents . com or here: https://youtu.be/BPeo-86Peb0
Please note the video does not include the furnished 1 bed 1 bath in-law unit which is now being included in the lease for $7100/mo.

Single family home available for lease 1/2 block from Stern Grove; enjoy the summer concert series from one of two decks, or from the beautifully landscaped back yard! Very easy access to the 101 and 280 freeways. 2 blocks from the L-Taraval Muni line and all the shops, restaurants and public library on Taraval, as well as McCoppin Square. Safeway on Taraval is just 6 blocks away. Stonestown Galleria, SFSU, and the YMCA gym and swimming pool are a 5 minute drive or 15 minute walk away.

Features of this home include:
- remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a paneled dishwasher
- bright formal living room with woodburning fireplace
- formal dining room
- hardwood floors throughout the main level
- two bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level
- carpeted master bedroom with two person marble jacuzzi, bathroom and roof deck are on the top level
- completely separate furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law apartment on ground level, great for au pair or guest quarters
- second deck located off the rear of the main level with stairs leading to the beautifully manicured garden
- washer/dryer is located in the garage
- garage with parking for a 2nd car in the driveway and plenty of storage space is included

Small pets considered on a case by case basis. 12 month lease. Unfurnished. No guarantors; qualified tenants will have established a good credit history and have their own income. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate.

***To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We look forward to hearing from you!

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (Please don't use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 2631 22nd Ave.)

(RLNE5217691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 22nd Ave. have any available units?
2631 22nd Ave. has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 22nd Ave. have?
Some of 2631 22nd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 22nd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2631 22nd Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 22nd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 22nd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2631 22nd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2631 22nd Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2631 22nd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 22nd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 22nd Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2631 22nd Ave. has a pool.
Does 2631 22nd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2631 22nd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 22nd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 22nd Ave. has units with dishwashers.
