2631 22nd Ave.

Sunset/Parkside: Remodeled Home w/ Roof Deck, Gorgeous Garden & 2 Car Pkg next to Stern Grove - ***Due to SF's "Shelter In Place" order, we are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease.***
Watch a video walkthrough on our site at SF City Rents . com or here: https://youtu.be/BPeo-86Peb0
Please note the video does not include the furnished 1 bed 1 bath in-law unit which is now being included in the lease for $7100/mo.
Single family home available for lease 1/2 block from Stern Grove; enjoy the summer concert series from one of two decks, or from the beautifully landscaped back yard! Very easy access to the 101 and 280 freeways. 2 blocks from the L-Taraval Muni line and all the shops, restaurants and public library on Taraval, as well as McCoppin Square. Safeway on Taraval is just 6 blocks away. Stonestown Galleria, SFSU, and the YMCA gym and swimming pool are a 5 minute drive or 15 minute walk away.
Features of this home include:
- remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a paneled dishwasher
- bright formal living room with woodburning fireplace
- formal dining room
- hardwood floors throughout the main level
- two bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level
- carpeted master bedroom with two person marble jacuzzi, bathroom and roof deck are on the top level
- completely separate furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law apartment on ground level, great for au pair or guest quarters
- second deck located off the rear of the main level with stairs leading to the beautifully manicured garden
- washer/dryer is located in the garage
- garage with parking for a 2nd car in the driveway and plenty of storage space is included
Small pets considered on a case by case basis. 12 month lease. Unfurnished. No guarantors; qualified tenants will have established a good credit history and have their own income. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate.
