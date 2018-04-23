2631 22nd Ave.

Amenities

Sunset/Parkside: Remodeled Home w/ Roof Deck, Gorgeous Garden & 2 Car Pkg next to Stern Grove - ***Due to SF's "Shelter In Place" order, we are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease.***



Watch a video walkthrough on our site at SF City Rents . com or here: https://youtu.be/BPeo-86Peb0

Please note the video does not include the furnished 1 bed 1 bath in-law unit which is now being included in the lease for $7100/mo.



Single family home available for lease 1/2 block from Stern Grove; enjoy the summer concert series from one of two decks, or from the beautifully landscaped back yard! Very easy access to the 101 and 280 freeways. 2 blocks from the L-Taraval Muni line and all the shops, restaurants and public library on Taraval, as well as McCoppin Square. Safeway on Taraval is just 6 blocks away. Stonestown Galleria, SFSU, and the YMCA gym and swimming pool are a 5 minute drive or 15 minute walk away.



Features of this home include:

- remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a paneled dishwasher

- bright formal living room with woodburning fireplace

- formal dining room

- hardwood floors throughout the main level

- two bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level

- carpeted master bedroom with two person marble jacuzzi, bathroom and roof deck are on the top level

- completely separate furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law apartment on ground level, great for au pair or guest quarters

- second deck located off the rear of the main level with stairs leading to the beautifully manicured garden

- washer/dryer is located in the garage

- garage with parking for a 2nd car in the driveway and plenty of storage space is included



Small pets considered on a case by case basis. 12 month lease. Unfurnished. No guarantors; qualified tenants will have established a good credit history and have their own income. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate.



***To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



We look forward to hearing from you!



