Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

259 Topeka Avenue

259 Topeka Avenue · (415) 397-1044
Location

259 Topeka Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Silver Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 259 Topeka Avenue · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Large & Spacious Single Family Home in Silver Terrace - This beautiful, single-family home is ideally located in the Silver Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco, in close proximity to highways 101 & 280 and public transportation. The home is within walking distance to Thurgood Marshall High School and Silver Terrace Playground, and is in close proximity to many dining and shopping options on San Bruno Avenue. Silver Terrace boasts warmer weather than other parts of the city, with the sun shining most of the year.

This home features three bedrooms, plus a bonus sunroom or office, two bathrooms, a single-car garage, a large, fenced backyard, and washer/dryer hookups.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Features Include:
* Hardwood floors on top level
* Previously remodeled kitchen includes granite counters, good cabinet space, gas range, microwave hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator
* Spacious and separate living room and dining area
* Upstairs bathroom includes full tub and separate shower
* Spacious bedrooms
* Carpeted bedroom downstairs
* Good closet space
* Laundry hookups
* Single-car garage
* All utilities paid by tenant
* SORRY, no pets permitted
* $35 application fee per person

---------------------------------------------------------------

Please provide the below documents to be considered for tenancy. Applications will be considered on a first-come/first-served basis.

1) visit http://bancalsf.com/renters.php, find and click on the applicable unit, and click on "Apply Now" button to apply
2) $35 application fee per applicant (paid via online application)
3) Proof of income: two most recent pay stubs OR new employment letter (can be attached to online application)
3) copy of your photo ID (can be attached to online application)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Topeka Avenue have any available units?
259 Topeka Avenue has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Topeka Avenue have?
Some of 259 Topeka Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Topeka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
259 Topeka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Topeka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 259 Topeka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 259 Topeka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 259 Topeka Avenue offers parking.
Does 259 Topeka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Topeka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Topeka Avenue have a pool?
No, 259 Topeka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 259 Topeka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 259 Topeka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Topeka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Topeka Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

