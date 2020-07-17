259 Topeka Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Large & Spacious Single Family Home in Silver Terrace - This beautiful, single-family home is ideally located in the Silver Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco, in close proximity to highways 101 & 280 and public transportation. The home is within walking distance to Thurgood Marshall High School and Silver Terrace Playground, and is in close proximity to many dining and shopping options on San Bruno Avenue. Silver Terrace boasts warmer weather than other parts of the city, with the sun shining most of the year.



This home features three bedrooms, plus a bonus sunroom or office, two bathrooms, a single-car garage, a large, fenced backyard, and washer/dryer hookups.



Features Include:

* Hardwood floors on top level

* Previously remodeled kitchen includes granite counters, good cabinet space, gas range, microwave hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator

* Spacious and separate living room and dining area

* Upstairs bathroom includes full tub and separate shower

* Spacious bedrooms

* Carpeted bedroom downstairs

* Good closet space

* Laundry hookups

* Single-car garage

* All utilities paid by tenant

* SORRY, no pets permitted

* $35 application fee per person



Please provide the below documents to be considered for tenancy. Applications will be considered on a first-come/first-served basis.



1) visit http://bancalsf.com/renters.php, find and click on the applicable unit, and click on "Apply Now" button to apply

2) $35 application fee per applicant (paid via online application)

3) Proof of income: two most recent pay stubs OR new employment letter (can be attached to online application)

3) copy of your photo ID (can be attached to online application)



No Pets Allowed



