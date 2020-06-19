259 Clara St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Residences on Clara features new two bedroom luxury apartments in SoMa district. Designed by renowned architect Stanley Saitowitz, 259 Clara Street feature wide plank white oak flooring, radiant heating, clean high gloss white custom kitchen cabinetry with open island, durable quartz counters, stainless Bosch appliances, Grohe fixtures, tank-less water heaters, and washer/dryer hook-ups in a large laundry closet. The units receive an abundance of natural light with its floor to ceiling windows. The building features an elevator that serves all floors, and is topped by a common view roof deck. Additional storage is available for each unit. We are located within walking distance of the Metreon Center, Westfield Mall and Union Square which provides great opportunities for sights and shopping; and are close to major highways, 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. The apartment is unfurnished and available for 1 year lease.