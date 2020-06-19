All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
259 Clara St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:21 AM

259 Clara St

259 Clara Street · (415) 975-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 Clara Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Residences on Clara features new two bedroom luxury apartments in SoMa district. Designed by renowned architect Stanley Saitowitz, 259 Clara Street feature wide plank white oak flooring, radiant heating, clean high gloss white custom kitchen cabinetry with open island, durable quartz counters, stainless Bosch appliances, Grohe fixtures, tank-less water heaters, and washer/dryer hook-ups in a large laundry closet. The units receive an abundance of natural light with its floor to ceiling windows. The building features an elevator that serves all floors, and is topped by a common view roof deck. Additional storage is available for each unit. We are located within walking distance of the Metreon Center, Westfield Mall and Union Square which provides great opportunities for sights and shopping; and are close to major highways, 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. The apartment is unfurnished and available for 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Clara St have any available units?
259 Clara St has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Clara St have?
Some of 259 Clara St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Clara St currently offering any rent specials?
259 Clara St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Clara St pet-friendly?
No, 259 Clara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 259 Clara St offer parking?
Yes, 259 Clara St does offer parking.
Does 259 Clara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 Clara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Clara St have a pool?
No, 259 Clara St does not have a pool.
Does 259 Clara St have accessible units?
No, 259 Clara St does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Clara St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Clara St has units with dishwashers.
