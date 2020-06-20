All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2444 33rd Ave

2444 33rd Avenue · (415) 218-9018
Location

2444 33rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116
Parkside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2444 33rd Ave · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lighted filled spacious single family home - Spacious light filled single family home in Parkside Sunset. Upstiars features two good size bedrooms and one bathroom, formal dinning room and living room with fireplace. Large remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Downstairs with spacious family room and two beds plus another bathroom. In unit laundry, one car garage parking. Low maintenance flat yard. Conveniently located to public transportation and only one block from Muni. 5 minutes drive to SFSU and Stonestown shopping center.

1-year lease.
Tenant pay all utilities
No Smoking.
Sorry No pet.
Reference, credit check, and proof of income needed

Kenneth - Lux Realty Group, Inc - DRE #: 01394400
415.218.9018
ken@luxrg.com
To apply, visit https://lux.appfolio.com/listings
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4112280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 33rd Ave have any available units?
2444 33rd Ave has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 33rd Ave have?
Some of 2444 33rd Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2444 33rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2444 33rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2444 33rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2444 33rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 2444 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2444 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2444 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2444 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
