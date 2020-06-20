2444 33rd Ave

Amenities
Lighted filled spacious single family home - Spacious light filled single family home in Parkside Sunset. Upstiars features two good size bedrooms and one bathroom, formal dinning room and living room with fireplace. Large remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Downstairs with spacious family room and two beds plus another bathroom. In unit laundry, one car garage parking. Low maintenance flat yard. Conveniently located to public transportation and only one block from Muni. 5 minutes drive to SFSU and Stonestown shopping center.
1-year lease.
Tenant pay all utilities
No Smoking.
Sorry No pet.
Reference, credit check, and proof of income needed
Kenneth - Lux Realty Group, Inc - DRE #: 01394400
415.218.9018
ken@luxrg.com
To apply, visit https://lux.appfolio.com/listings
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4112280)