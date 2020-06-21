Amenities
TOP FLOOR STYLISH 1BR/1BA CONDO UPDATED KITCHEN / BATH PRIME HAYES VALLEY - 244 Ivy Street 1BR/1BA Top Floor Condo $3,500
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS MODERN STYLISH CONDO IN THE HEART
OF HAYES VALLEY. THIS TOP FLOOR UNIT HAS HIGH CEILINGS AND
SKYLIGHTS TO CREATE A BRIGHT OPEN AIRY ATMOSPHERE
GOURMET KITCHEN
*Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas
Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Sink / Garbage Disposal
*Modern Countertops, Contemporary Cabinetry
*Hardwood Flooring / Recessed Lighting
*Breakfast Bar for Morning Coffee
*Combo Washer/Dryer in Kitchen
OPEN LIVING/DINING AREA
*Large Space for separate living/dining Areas
*High Ceilings, Skylight
*Hardwood Flooring, Recessed Lighting
BEDROOM FACING YARD
*Located in the back facing the yard
*Closet with Custom Closet Organizer
PRIVATE DECK off of Bedroom
UPDATED BATHROOM
*Large Shower with Heath Tiles
*Tile Floor, Grohe Fixtures
TRANQUIL SHARED LANDSCAPED YARD
PRIME HAYES VALLEY LOCATION
*Located on Quiet Side Street
*One Block from Hayes / Gough
*Walk to All of the Hayes Valley Shops,
Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops
*Steps away from the Opera House,
Symphony and Ballet
*Easy Access to Downtown via
Bart or Muni Underground
*Walking Distance to Downtown
One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent
Application Fee $40 per Adult, Renter's Insurance Required
Water & Sewer & Garbage Included
Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #01723767
415.828.5080
(RLNE5838736)