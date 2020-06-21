Amenities

TOP FLOOR STYLISH 1BR/1BA CONDO UPDATED KITCHEN / BATH PRIME HAYES VALLEY - 244 Ivy Street 1BR/1BA Top Floor Condo $3,500



YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS MODERN STYLISH CONDO IN THE HEART

OF HAYES VALLEY. THIS TOP FLOOR UNIT HAS HIGH CEILINGS AND

SKYLIGHTS TO CREATE A BRIGHT OPEN AIRY ATMOSPHERE



GOURMET KITCHEN

*Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas

Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Sink / Garbage Disposal

*Modern Countertops, Contemporary Cabinetry

*Hardwood Flooring / Recessed Lighting

*Breakfast Bar for Morning Coffee

*Combo Washer/Dryer in Kitchen

OPEN LIVING/DINING AREA

*Large Space for separate living/dining Areas

*High Ceilings, Skylight

*Hardwood Flooring, Recessed Lighting

BEDROOM FACING YARD

*Located in the back facing the yard

*Closet with Custom Closet Organizer

PRIVATE DECK off of Bedroom

UPDATED BATHROOM

*Large Shower with Heath Tiles

*Tile Floor, Grohe Fixtures



TRANQUIL SHARED LANDSCAPED YARD



PRIME HAYES VALLEY LOCATION

*Located on Quiet Side Street

*One Block from Hayes / Gough

*Walk to All of the Hayes Valley Shops,

Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops

*Steps away from the Opera House,

Symphony and Ballet

*Easy Access to Downtown via

Bart or Muni Underground

*Walking Distance to Downtown



One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent

Application Fee $40 per Adult, Renter's Insurance Required

Water & Sewer & Garbage Included



Michelle McCullough, Broker

Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.

www.vesta-assetmanagement.com

michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com

Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR

BRE #01723767

415.828.5080



