244 Ivy Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

244 Ivy Street

244 Ivy Street · (415) 828-5080 ext. 5080
Location

244 Ivy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 244 Ivy Street · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
TOP FLOOR STYLISH 1BR/1BA CONDO UPDATED KITCHEN / BATH PRIME HAYES VALLEY - 244 Ivy Street 1BR/1BA Top Floor Condo $3,500

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS MODERN STYLISH CONDO IN THE HEART
OF HAYES VALLEY. THIS TOP FLOOR UNIT HAS HIGH CEILINGS AND
SKYLIGHTS TO CREATE A BRIGHT OPEN AIRY ATMOSPHERE

GOURMET KITCHEN
*Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas
Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Sink / Garbage Disposal
*Modern Countertops, Contemporary Cabinetry
*Hardwood Flooring / Recessed Lighting
*Breakfast Bar for Morning Coffee
*Combo Washer/Dryer in Kitchen
OPEN LIVING/DINING AREA
*Large Space for separate living/dining Areas
*High Ceilings, Skylight
*Hardwood Flooring, Recessed Lighting
BEDROOM FACING YARD
*Located in the back facing the yard
*Closet with Custom Closet Organizer
PRIVATE DECK off of Bedroom
UPDATED BATHROOM
*Large Shower with Heath Tiles
*Tile Floor, Grohe Fixtures

TRANQUIL SHARED LANDSCAPED YARD

PRIME HAYES VALLEY LOCATION
*Located on Quiet Side Street
*One Block from Hayes / Gough
*Walk to All of the Hayes Valley Shops,
Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops
*Steps away from the Opera House,
Symphony and Ballet
*Easy Access to Downtown via
Bart or Muni Underground
*Walking Distance to Downtown

One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent
Application Fee $40 per Adult, Renter's Insurance Required
Water & Sewer & Garbage Included

Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #01723767
415.828.5080

(RLNE5838736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Ivy Street have any available units?
244 Ivy Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Ivy Street have?
Some of 244 Ivy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
244 Ivy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Ivy Street pet-friendly?
No, 244 Ivy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 244 Ivy Street offer parking?
No, 244 Ivy Street does not offer parking.
Does 244 Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Ivy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 244 Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 244 Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 244 Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Ivy Street has units with dishwashers.
