San Francisco, CA
2419 Franklin*
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2419 Franklin*

2419 Franklin Street · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2419 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2419 Franklin* · Avail. now

$14,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Two-Level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights Condo with Luxurious Amenities: Private Elevator, 3 Car Garage, 2 Decks, Prime Neighbourhood , Private Shwoings Avail - 4BR/4BA Two-Level Full Floor Condo
* $14,995/month annual lease
* Private elevator
* 3-car garaged parking
* 2 decks
* Office/nursery w/bath
* In-unit washer/dryer
* Pets considered
* Roof deck is being installed
* Jacuzzi
* Central air conditioning
* Available: Now

PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177
ADDRESS: 2419 Franklin

Absolutely gorgeous two-level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights condominium. Very tasteful modern design; unit fully renovated. The top floor is bright with skylights, lots of windows, and most of the space consists of an immense open dining room/kitchen with large decks at each end. Floors are hardwood except in the bath. The deck on the kitchen end overlooks Franklin Street. Gourmet kitchen has stainless Gaggenhau appliances including electric range, double oven, built-in Siematic cabinets and shelving, and a two-level island which seats four on the outside bar-style. There are a lot of drawers alongside the dining room and an entertainment center on the other. The dining room then has a big, open area overlooking the downstairs living room. Walk way alongside the opening leads to a a full bath office/nursery with glass shower stall. The back deck is accessed through this room.

The lower level has a central living room, the master bedroom with private bath, a second bedroom with private bath, two more bedrooms, and a full, shared bath. Floors are carpeted except in baths. Master bedrooom is at the back end of the floor, has a bath with his-and-hers sinks as well as a glass-enclosed Jacuzzi with dual shower fixtures. Front bedroom has a bath with his-and-hers sinks and shower-over-tub with glass partition. The laundry room is on this level as well.

Three-car garage is connected to the condo via secure elevator. Building is on Franklin Street between Vallejo and Green. Walk Score is 98. Both Union and Polk Streets' shopping and dining districts are just two blocks away. Lafayette Park and Fort Mason are within reasonable walking distance. Transit Score is 92. Bus lines 19, 41, 45, 47 and 49 are within two blocks, as well as Silicon Valley shuttles on Van Ness Avenue. No pets.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office

(RLNE5185189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Franklin* have any available units?
2419 Franklin* has a unit available for $14,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Franklin* have?
Some of 2419 Franklin*'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Franklin* currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Franklin* isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Franklin* pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Franklin* is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Franklin* offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Franklin* does offer parking.
Does 2419 Franklin* have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 Franklin* offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Franklin* have a pool?
No, 2419 Franklin* does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Franklin* have accessible units?
No, 2419 Franklin* does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Franklin* have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Franklin* does not have units with dishwashers.
