Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous Two-Level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights Condo with Luxurious Amenities: Private Elevator, 3 Car Garage, 2 Decks, Prime Neighbourhood , Private Shwoings Avail - 4BR/4BA Two-Level Full Floor Condo

* $14,995/month annual lease

* Private elevator

* 3-car garaged parking

* 2 decks

* Office/nursery w/bath

* In-unit washer/dryer

* Pets considered

* Roof deck is being installed

* Jacuzzi

* Central air conditioning

* Available: Now



PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177

ADDRESS: 2419 Franklin



Absolutely gorgeous two-level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights condominium. Very tasteful modern design; unit fully renovated. The top floor is bright with skylights, lots of windows, and most of the space consists of an immense open dining room/kitchen with large decks at each end. Floors are hardwood except in the bath. The deck on the kitchen end overlooks Franklin Street. Gourmet kitchen has stainless Gaggenhau appliances including electric range, double oven, built-in Siematic cabinets and shelving, and a two-level island which seats four on the outside bar-style. There are a lot of drawers alongside the dining room and an entertainment center on the other. The dining room then has a big, open area overlooking the downstairs living room. Walk way alongside the opening leads to a a full bath office/nursery with glass shower stall. The back deck is accessed through this room.



The lower level has a central living room, the master bedroom with private bath, a second bedroom with private bath, two more bedrooms, and a full, shared bath. Floors are carpeted except in baths. Master bedrooom is at the back end of the floor, has a bath with his-and-hers sinks as well as a glass-enclosed Jacuzzi with dual shower fixtures. Front bedroom has a bath with his-and-hers sinks and shower-over-tub with glass partition. The laundry room is on this level as well.



Three-car garage is connected to the condo via secure elevator. Building is on Franklin Street between Vallejo and Green. Walk Score is 98. Both Union and Polk Streets' shopping and dining districts are just two blocks away. Lafayette Park and Fort Mason are within reasonable walking distance. Transit Score is 92. Bus lines 19, 41, 45, 47 and 49 are within two blocks, as well as Silicon Valley shuttles on Van Ness Avenue. No pets.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office



(RLNE5185189)