240 Lombard Street - 628
Last updated June 7 2020 at 10:24 AM

240 Lombard Street - 628

240 Lombard Street · (415) 887-2987
Location

240 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
guest suite
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Spectacular 1 BD / 1 BA Luxury Apartment has a park-like setting with a cliff and greenery in front, offering some privacy in prestigious Northern Waterfront and a quiet courtyard location. Peekaboo view of the San Francisco Bay and Bay Bridge from Living Room and bedroom. This high-rise apartment has double-paned operable picture windows in the Living Room and picture window in the bedroom. Professionally painted with custom colors. There are high ceilings and unique custom lighting with Belgian light switches. African Acacia hardwood floors throughout. Living Room has a mirrored south wall. Chef's Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, classic white cabinetry, pantry, granite slab counters and impressive bar area. This apartment is great for entertaining. Bedroom is spacious and has a deep closet. Bathroom with over-head rain shower head over tub, partially opaque engraved shower doors, and heat lamp in the ceiling. Building amenities include 24 hours security, fitness center, club room, guest suite, free laundry, and a new spa and sauna being rebuilt. This property enjoys prime location! Steps away from parks, restaurants, banks, cafes, neighborhood shops of the Embarcadero, North Beach, FiDi, NorthPoint Shopping Center, and Fisherman's Wharf. Near all conveniences and activities in downtown, SOMA, South Beach and beyond. 1 parking space is included. Offered furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Lombard Street - 628 have any available units?
240 Lombard Street - 628 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Lombard Street - 628 have?
Some of 240 Lombard Street - 628's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Lombard Street - 628 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Lombard Street - 628 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Lombard Street - 628 pet-friendly?
No, 240 Lombard Street - 628 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 240 Lombard Street - 628 offer parking?
Yes, 240 Lombard Street - 628 does offer parking.
Does 240 Lombard Street - 628 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Lombard Street - 628 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Lombard Street - 628 have a pool?
No, 240 Lombard Street - 628 does not have a pool.
Does 240 Lombard Street - 628 have accessible units?
No, 240 Lombard Street - 628 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Lombard Street - 628 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Lombard Street - 628 does not have units with dishwashers.
