240 Lombard Street - 628

Spectacular 1 BD / 1 BA Luxury Apartment has a park-like setting with a cliff and greenery in front, offering some privacy in prestigious Northern Waterfront and a quiet courtyard location. Peekaboo view of the San Francisco Bay and Bay Bridge from Living Room and bedroom. This high-rise apartment has double-paned operable picture windows in the Living Room and picture window in the bedroom. Professionally painted with custom colors. There are high ceilings and unique custom lighting with Belgian light switches. African Acacia hardwood floors throughout. Living Room has a mirrored south wall. Chef's Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, classic white cabinetry, pantry, granite slab counters and impressive bar area. This apartment is great for entertaining. Bedroom is spacious and has a deep closet. Bathroom with over-head rain shower head over tub, partially opaque engraved shower doors, and heat lamp in the ceiling. Building amenities include 24 hours security, fitness center, club room, guest suite, free laundry, and a new spa and sauna being rebuilt. This property enjoys prime location! Steps away from parks, restaurants, banks, cafes, neighborhood shops of the Embarcadero, North Beach, FiDi, NorthPoint Shopping Center, and Fisherman's Wharf. Near all conveniences and activities in downtown, SOMA, South Beach and beyond. 1 parking space is included. Offered furnished or unfurnished.