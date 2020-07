Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage on-site laundry carport media room

San Francisco's unique micro climate brings great weather to a few lucky neighborhoods -- and the Mission District is the luckiest of all. The prevalent sunshine is probably why Mission Dolores was the first mission opened in northern California. 240 Dolores, between 15th and 16th Streets, puts you close to all the new restaurants the Mission has attracted, along with the traditional shops of the district.