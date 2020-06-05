All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
237 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
237 Pierce Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

237 Pierce Street

237 Pierce Street · (415) 412-6638 ext. 2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

237 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 237 Pierce Street · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Fully Furnished Victorian 2-3 Bedroom with Updated Kitchen, Backyard Patio and Great Location! AMSI/Maureen Couture - This classic Victorian top floor flat is resplendent with period detail, and offers San Francisco living at its finest! It features enormous windows, and a spacious floor plan.

You have a classic living room with decorative fireplace, and adjoining office with desk. There are two bedrooms, classic bath with bear claw tub and overhead shower. Beautiful formal dining room with gas fireplace, and updated kitchen. Bonus room with sleeping loft is off the kitchen, and backporch that can be used as an office or sunroom. There is a private backyard with table and chairs for four, and shared washer/dryer in garage.

This stretch of Pierce Street is an oasis in the heart of the Lower Haight. To the South the street ends at Duboce Park, to the North at Alamo Square. Walk Score of 96 means almost everything is walkable, and a variety of boutiques, shops, restaurants, yoga, and much more are right around on the corner. Transportation is very accessible, bus stops one block away, freeway entrance to North and South is 10 minutes.

For further details please contact:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate Services
CA DRE# 02020401
(415)447-2048

AMSI offers fully furnished private residences for all your housing needs. As a temporary lodging solution, our inventory includes completely furnished apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses. Residences are move-in ready and include utilities. Let AMSI accommodate all your extended or interim housing rental needs.

Ask us about our unfurnished rentals, property management, relocation services and real estate sales. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

(RLNE5733042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 237 Pierce Street have any available units?
237 Pierce Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Pierce Street have?
Some of 237 Pierce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 Pierce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 237 Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 237 Pierce Street does offer parking.
Does 237 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Pierce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 237 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 237 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco