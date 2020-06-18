Amenities

This lovely 1BR/1BA condominium has beautiful South facing views, a gas fireplace, parking and tons of amenities! Plus easy access to highways 280 and 101, walking distance to Diamond Heights shopping center (Safeway, Walgreens, Bank of America, coffee houses, restaurants), and quick hop to Noe Valley and Glen Park! KEY FEATURES: - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Delivered Unfurnished - Spacious living room with gas fireplace and sweeping southern views. Custom electronic Hunter Douglas blinds - Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and dishwasher. - Open plan dining room - TONS of storage closets throughout the unit, including a spacious walk in closet in the master bedroom suite. - Custom, plush carpeting in bedrooms and living room - 1 car garage parking - Laundry room with keycard system Diamond Heights Village Complex: - Condo community occupying 7 forested acres atop Red Rock Hill near peak of Diamond Heights - Central Clubhouse with billiard room and a library - Well-equipped gym - Beautiful spa - Outdoor heated swimming pool (rare in San Francisco!) KEY TERMS: - Security Deposit 1.5 x Month's Rent - 1 car garage parking included in the rent - Security Deposit: 1.5 x month s rent - Pets Allowed - Tenant responsible for all move in and move out fees - Min 12 month lease - Ready for immediate occupancy - Water / Garbage paid by the Owner Address: 215 Red Rock Way @ Duncan. Unit is Unfurnished and photos may not represent actual unit.



Terms: One year lease