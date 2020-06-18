All apartments in San Francisco
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Red Rock Way, San Francisco, CA 94131
Diamond Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
This lovely 1BR/1BA condominium has beautiful South facing views, a gas fireplace, parking and tons of amenities! Plus easy access to highways 280 and 101, walking distance to Diamond Heights shopping center (Safeway, Walgreens, Bank of America, coffee houses, restaurants), and quick hop to Noe Valley and Glen Park! KEY FEATURES: - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Delivered Unfurnished - Spacious living room with gas fireplace and sweeping southern views. Custom electronic Hunter Douglas blinds - Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and dishwasher. - Open plan dining room - TONS of storage closets throughout the unit, including a spacious walk in closet in the master bedroom suite. - Custom, plush carpeting in bedrooms and living room - 1 car garage parking - Laundry room with keycard system Diamond Heights Village Complex: - Condo community occupying 7 forested acres atop Red Rock Hill near peak of Diamond Heights - Central Clubhouse with billiard room and a library - Well-equipped gym - Beautiful spa - Outdoor heated swimming pool (rare in San Francisco!) KEY TERMS: - Security Deposit 1.5 x Month's Rent - 1 car garage parking included in the rent - Security Deposit: 1.5 x month s rent - Pets Allowed - Tenant responsible for all move in and move out fees - Min 12 month lease - Ready for immediate occupancy - Water / Garbage paid by the Owner Address: 215 Red Rock Way @ Duncan. Unit is Unfurnished and photos may not represent actual unit.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Red Rock Way have any available units?
215 Red Rock Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Red Rock Way have?
Some of 215 Red Rock Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Red Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
215 Red Rock Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Red Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 215 Red Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 215 Red Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 215 Red Rock Way does offer parking.
Does 215 Red Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Red Rock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Red Rock Way have a pool?
Yes, 215 Red Rock Way has a pool.
Does 215 Red Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 215 Red Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Red Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Red Rock Way has units with dishwashers.
