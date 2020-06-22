All apartments in San Francisco
2030 3rd St.

2030 3rd Street · (415) 690-8156
Location

2030 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
UNIT FEATURES: - 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms - U-shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops Private patio - Living room features gas fireplace and soaring ceilings - Hardwood flooring throughout living areas, carpet in bedroom - Private patio - 1-car parking included - One dog ok Building features - Live/work building with elevator - Located in the lively Dogpatch district - T-Third Street light rail across the street - Close to AT&T ball park and UCSF - Blocks away from 280 freeway Location The Central Waterfront/Dogpatch neighborhood is a certified historic landmark district that has been revitalized and restored, resulting in a trendy and magnetic hotbed for artists, entrepreneurs, creative professionals, and restaurateurs. The Central Waterfront and Dogpatch region is home to some of the oldest buildings in the city with development dating back to 1860 when the area became the focus of a booming industrial economy. Thanks to its then-isolated location and protection from the marshland that surrounded it, the entire area managed to escape the disaster of the 1906 earthquake and fire that swept most of the city away, preserving architecture that can still be found standing today. Dozens of rare and architecturally significant buildings and homes are scattered throughout the neighborhood, which has been filled in with modern live-work lofts and contemporary and luxury condominiums. Walking the streets of this charismatic district you can find dozens of unique eateries, breweries, chocolatiers, butchers and artisan retailers along with the original Dogpatch Saloon that has been serving the community since 1912. Accompanying the Victorian homes, trendy cafes, and destination restaurants is the renowned Dogpatch Studios, a premiere event rental space and photography haven as well as Water Cove Park offering walking paths, viewing benches, and restaurants with outdoor seating that fills up quickly. If you are looking to own a piece of San Francisco history in a charming and lively creative neighborhood, Central Waterfront and Dogpatch is for you.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 3rd St. have any available units?
2030 3rd St. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 3rd St. have?
Some of 2030 3rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2030 3rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 2030 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2030 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 2030 3rd St. does offer parking.
Does 2030 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 3rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 2030 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2030 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 2030 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 3rd St. has units with dishwashers.
