1923 Union Street #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1923 Union Street #1

1923 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Virtual Tour Available Here* - https://1923union.rentingsf.co/ Farmhouse Inspired Loft Living at 1923 UNION. Virtual Tour &amp;;; Online Lease Options. Parking not included - Monthly Parking available at Garage across the Street on Union St. COUNTRY VIBES IN HEART OF COW HOLLOW The Heart &amp;;; Soul of Cow Hollow is Alive &amp;;; Well at 1923 Union. Escape Cookie Cutter Apartments. Raise the Roof with 16' Ceilings. Enjoy Nearby High End Retail / Dining on Union or Upper Fillmore. Takeout &amp;;; Delivery Options Nearby Yet You Can Easily Enjoy Honing Your Home Chef &amp;;; Baking Skills in Glamorous Entertainment Kitchen. Walk to Nearby Vest Pocket Parks Including Allyne Park &amp;;; Moscone Park. Take in the Golden Gate Views from Private Deck off Master Bedroom. This Creative &amp;;; Unique Light Filled Space is Ready Now. FARM TO TABLE FEATURES Over 1500 Square Feet - Bucolic Feel Inspired by Modern Farmhouses Cathedral Ceiling Living/Dining Open Plan Kitchen Configuration Stainless Steel Appliances Cable-Ready. Gas Fireplace. Natural Hardwood Floors Private Deck G/G Views Term : 12 Months + Ready Now. Utilities Additional Text/Call for Fastest Reply: Name. Address Request. Move Date. Hit Reply Button Above for Mobile # Dave Chesnosky Leasing &amp;;; Multi Unit Specialist RentingSF Powered by Compass Real Estate Follow Me on Instagram @#rentingSF DRE # 01886014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Union Street #1 have any available units?
1923 Union Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Union Street #1 have?
Some of 1923 Union Street #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Union Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Union Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Union Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Union Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1923 Union Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Union Street #1 does offer parking.
Does 1923 Union Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Union Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Union Street #1 have a pool?
No, 1923 Union Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Union Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 1923 Union Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Union Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Union Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
