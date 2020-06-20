1923 Union Street #1

Amenities

*Virtual Tour Available Here* - https://1923union.rentingsf.co/ Farmhouse Inspired Loft Living at 1923 UNION. Virtual Tour &;; Online Lease Options. Parking not included - Monthly Parking available at Garage across the Street on Union St. COUNTRY VIBES IN HEART OF COW HOLLOW The Heart &;; Soul of Cow Hollow is Alive &;; Well at 1923 Union. Escape Cookie Cutter Apartments. Raise the Roof with 16' Ceilings. Enjoy Nearby High End Retail / Dining on Union or Upper Fillmore. Takeout &;; Delivery Options Nearby Yet You Can Easily Enjoy Honing Your Home Chef &;; Baking Skills in Glamorous Entertainment Kitchen. Walk to Nearby Vest Pocket Parks Including Allyne Park &;; Moscone Park. Take in the Golden Gate Views from Private Deck off Master Bedroom. This Creative &;; Unique Light Filled Space is Ready Now. FARM TO TABLE FEATURES Over 1500 Square Feet - Bucolic Feel Inspired by Modern Farmhouses Cathedral Ceiling Living/Dining Open Plan Kitchen Configuration Stainless Steel Appliances Cable-Ready. Gas Fireplace. Natural Hardwood Floors Private Deck G/G Views Term : 12 Months + Ready Now. Utilities Additional Text/Call for Fastest Reply: Name. Address Request. Move Date. Hit Reply Button Above for Mobile # Dave Chesnosky Leasing &;; Multi Unit Specialist RentingSF Powered by Compass Real Estate Follow Me on Instagram @#rentingSF DRE # 01886014