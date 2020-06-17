Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 19 Regent Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
19 Regent Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19 Regent Street
19 Regent St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
19 Regent St, San Francisco, CA 94112
Outer Mission
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Regent Street have any available units?
19 Regent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 19 Regent Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Regent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Regent Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Regent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 19 Regent Street offer parking?
No, 19 Regent Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Regent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Regent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Regent Street have a pool?
No, 19 Regent Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Regent Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Regent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Regent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Regent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Regent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Regent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Martin
2051 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Similar Pages
San Francisco 1 Bedrooms
San Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood Floors
San Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Of Market
Nob Hill
Mission District
Tenderloin
Russian Hill
Lower Nob Hill
South Beach
Pacific Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San Francisco
City College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco