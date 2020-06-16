1854 Powell Street

Amenities

This is an amazing apartment! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets, a true chef's kitchen! Beautifully renovated bathroom with spacious stall shower. Bonus space in the sunroom behind the kitchen! Two rooms, use one as a bedroom and the other as an office/den. Lots of light!! One tandem parking space available for $200 per month. Washer/Dryer on site! This is a MUST SEE!! Additional Lease Terms: Lease term minimum of 12 months. Security deposit is 1.5 times monthly rent. $40.00 application fee per applicant. Proof of income required. Water and garbage included. A little more about North Beach: At the center of Broadway and Columbus, North Beach spreads out from the Bay to the bottom of Telegraph Hill, and features authentic Italian cuisine, the spiritual home of the Beat movement, and a boisterous nightlife. There's a live-and-let-live attitude that prevails here. While tourists can be spotted peering into their guidebooks at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Broadway, which is lively on the weekends, just a block away, the real neighborhood begins. And the authentic North Beach can still be found in the neighborhood haunts: Tosca Cafe, a bar that favors opera lovers; Caffe Trieste, the best place to get an espresso and City Lights, the famed independent bookstore. Contact: Susan Lucas BRE #01072579 415-722-4724