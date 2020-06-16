All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1854 Powell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1854 Powell Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

1854 Powell Street

1854 Powell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1854 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is an amazing apartment! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets, a true chef's kitchen! Beautifully renovated bathroom with spacious stall shower. Bonus space in the sunroom behind the kitchen! Two rooms, use one as a bedroom and the other as an office/den. Lots of light!! One tandem parking space available for $200 per month. Washer/Dryer on site! This is a MUST SEE!! Additional Lease Terms: Lease term minimum of 12 months. Security deposit is 1.5 times monthly rent. $40.00 application fee per applicant. Proof of income required. Water and garbage included. A little more about North Beach: At the center of Broadway and Columbus, North Beach spreads out from the Bay to the bottom of Telegraph Hill, and features authentic Italian cuisine, the spiritual home of the Beat movement, and a boisterous nightlife. There's a live-and-let-live attitude that prevails here. While tourists can be spotted peering into their guidebooks at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Broadway, which is lively on the weekends, just a block away, the real neighborhood begins. And the authentic North Beach can still be found in the neighborhood haunts: Tosca Cafe, a bar that favors opera lovers; Caffe Trieste, the best place to get an espresso and City Lights, the famed independent bookstore. Contact: Susan Lucas BRE #01072579 415-722-4724

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Powell Street have any available units?
1854 Powell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1854 Powell Street have?
Some of 1854 Powell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 Powell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Powell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Powell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1854 Powell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1854 Powell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1854 Powell Street does offer parking.
Does 1854 Powell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1854 Powell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Powell Street have a pool?
No, 1854 Powell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Powell Street have accessible units?
No, 1854 Powell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Powell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 Powell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
355 Fulton St
355 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94102
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco