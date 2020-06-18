All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1831 Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1831 Jefferson Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

1831 Jefferson Street

1831 Jefferson Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Marina District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1831 Jefferson Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
Our spacious and bright house is located on a quiet street, just 2.5 blocks away from Palace of Fine Arts, 1 block from Marina Green, a few blocks away from Chestnut Street (shopping & dining), Presidio National Park, and Yacht club.

It is a fully furnished, two-story house:

- Upstairs: Bedroom with bathroom inside, living room, kitchen are bright and have garden and hill view.
- Downstairs: Large bedroom (fireplace and a cozy alcove), bathroom, and kitchenette. The bedroom in downstairs is right next to our beautiful garden!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Jefferson Street have any available units?
1831 Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1831 Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Jefferson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1831 Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 1831 Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 1831 Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 1831 Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Jefferson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Jefferson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1831 Jefferson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1690 NORTH POINT
1690 N Point St
San Francisco, CA 94123
NEMA
8 10th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
737 PINE
737 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1547 Clay
1547 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity