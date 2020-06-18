1831 Jefferson Street

Amenities

fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities

Our spacious and bright house is located on a quiet street, just 2.5 blocks away from Palace of Fine Arts, 1 block from Marina Green, a few blocks away from Chestnut Street (shopping & dining), Presidio National Park, and Yacht club.



It is a fully furnished, two-story house:



- Upstairs: Bedroom with bathroom inside, living room, kitchen are bright and have garden and hill view.

- Downstairs: Large bedroom (fireplace and a cozy alcove), bathroom, and kitchenette. The bedroom in downstairs is right next to our beautiful garden!