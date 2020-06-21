All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

183 Duboce Ave.

183 Duboce Avenue · (415) 715-9125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

183 Duboce Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This spectacular 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is located at Duboce Ave and Guerrero St! Includes a large, updated eat-in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and one bathroom with stand-up shower. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, tile in kitchen and bathroom. 92 Walk Score, 100 Transit Score, and 90 Bike Score! Near delicious eateries in the Mission, Whole Foods and Safeway. Enjoy the convenience of shared laundry space in building Unit Features: - Bright and spacious - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - Eat-in kitchen - Coin-op laundry in building Lease Terms: - One year lease - Security deposit 1.5 x rent - Utilities: tenant pays 1/6 of building trash and water - Cat negotiable - Non-smoking unit - Available now! Location: Duboce Triangle is a hip and perfectly balanced residential, commercial, and green space neighborhood in a coveted triangle enclosed by Castro Street, Duboce Avenue, and Market Street. The residential haven has increased in trendiness along with the increase of small businesses that dot the inner circle, as well as the redevelopment along Market Street. While a handful of long-time business residents hold their location, newer bars and restaurants have begun to attract more foot traffic in the dense residential triangle. One of the biggest attractions to the region outside of the boutique shops is the neighborhood s namesake, Duboce Park, established in 1900. This dog-loving park has a large run for dogs adjacent to a huge grassy area for lounging. At the top of the park, families with kids congregate from early morning until dusk, with play structures for kids of all ages. Also at home in Duboce Triangle is the California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC), Davies Campus. The general medical facility and specialty surgical hospital also has an academic quarter. Hayes Valley, the Castro, and the Mission are all within walking distance, offering residents everything the city has to offer and public transportation lines are steps away from most Duboce Triangle front doors. Victorian flats and apartment buildings line the streets filled with a diverse group of residents from young affluent families to students renting rooms. Duboce Triangle is one of San Francisco s most coveted places to call home, and ideal for people who want to live in a Zen neighborhood with a hip vibe, within walking distance to the main attractions of the city.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Duboce Ave. have any available units?
183 Duboce Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Duboce Ave. have?
Some of 183 Duboce Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Duboce Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
183 Duboce Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Duboce Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Duboce Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 183 Duboce Ave. offer parking?
No, 183 Duboce Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 183 Duboce Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Duboce Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Duboce Ave. have a pool?
No, 183 Duboce Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 183 Duboce Ave. have accessible units?
No, 183 Duboce Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Duboce Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Duboce Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
