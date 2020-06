Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs unit of single family home). Separate living room and dining room for additional space. On site laundry. Street parking available. Close to Silver Terrace Playground; and San Bruno Avenue shopping and restaurants. Easy Freeway access (101 and 280). New flooring in dining room, living room and kitchen. Walkscore rates Very Walkable with 85 out of 100; Excellent Transit at 73 and Very Bikeable at 70.