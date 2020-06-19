1650 Jackson St Apt 804

Amenities

The tremendous views from this contemporary condominium overlooking San Francisco Bay, The Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, Marin and Russian Hill will take your breath away, which can be enjoyed in front of the warmth of your fireplace, the comfort of your bedroom and your walkout deck. The unit consists of one bedroom one bathroom with office nook, hardwood floors, in-unit stackable washer & dryer, fully appointed kitchen, parking and storage. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this condo situated at the confluence of 3 iconic SF neighborhoods: Russian Hill, Nob Hill and Pacific Heights, steps from Polk Street Shops & Cafes, and Van Ness Transportation. Elevator building includes on-site property maintenance and bike locker. Steps away from all of the sensational restaurants, bars and shopping on Polk/ Union/ Chestnut Street with a 98 walk score, all modes of public transit nearby (95 transit score) and close to Lafayette Park, Aquatic park or the Marina Green (84 bike score).



