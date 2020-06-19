All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1650 Jackson St Apt 804.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1650 Jackson St Apt 804
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

1650 Jackson St Apt 804

1650 Jackson Street · (415) 346-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1650 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
When calling please dial (415) 346-8600 ext 103.

The tremendous views from this contemporary condominium overlooking San Francisco Bay, The Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, Marin and Russian Hill will take your breath away, which can be enjoyed in front of the warmth of your fireplace, the comfort of your bedroom and your walkout deck. The unit consists of one bedroom one bathroom with office nook, hardwood floors, in-unit stackable washer & dryer, fully appointed kitchen, parking and storage. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this condo situated at the confluence of 3 iconic SF neighborhoods: Russian Hill, Nob Hill and Pacific Heights, steps from Polk Street Shops & Cafes, and Van Ness Transportation. Elevator building includes on-site property maintenance and bike locker. Steps away from all of the sensational restaurants, bars and shopping on Polk/ Union/ Chestnut Street with a 98 walk score, all modes of public transit nearby (95 transit score) and close to Lafayette Park, Aquatic park or the Marina Green (84 bike score).

***BEWARE OF CRAIGSLIST and INTERNET SCAMMERS***

We will never ask you to send personal information or money and we will always meet you in person at a property.

For additional available properties: www.leading-sf.com

ca bre lic #01908184

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 have any available units?
1650 Jackson St Apt 804 has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 have?
Some of 1650 Jackson St Apt 804's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Jackson St Apt 804 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 is pet friendly.
Does 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 does offer parking.
Does 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 have a pool?
No, 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 have accessible units?
No, 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Jackson St Apt 804 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1650 Jackson St Apt 804?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
355 Fulton St
355 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94102
676 Geary St
676 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity