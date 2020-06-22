All apartments in San Francisco
1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122

1538 42nd Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1538 42nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee007b148de136c05efc367 All visitors must abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines:

1) Sign the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration form
2) Follow the "Posted Rules for Entry"

Home features include:
-3 bedrooms/1 bath (3rd bedroom is converted from dining room)
-Top Floor ONLY
-Living room w/fireplace
-Nicely Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Street Parking Only
-No Pets Allowed
-No Backyard access
-Excellent location close to everything: Golden Gate Park, Public transit, shops & restaurants, Ocean beach, etc.

*Credit & Income Verification required*

Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5849967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 have any available units?
1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 currently offering any rent specials?
1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 pet-friendly?
No, 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 offer parking?
No, 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 does not offer parking.
Does 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 have a pool?
No, 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 does not have a pool.
Does 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 have accessible units?
No, 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122 does not have units with air conditioning.
