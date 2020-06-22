1538 42nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee007b148de136c05efc367 All visitors must abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines:



1) Sign the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration form

2) Follow the "Posted Rules for Entry"



Home features include:

-3 bedrooms/1 bath (3rd bedroom is converted from dining room)

-Top Floor ONLY

-Living room w/fireplace

-Nicely Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Street Parking Only

-No Pets Allowed

-No Backyard access

-Excellent location close to everything: Golden Gate Park, Public transit, shops & restaurants, Ocean beach, etc.



*Credit & Income Verification required*



Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5849967)