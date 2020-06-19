All apartments in San Francisco
1443 Grant Ave. #2

1443 Grant Avenue · (415) 447-2017 ext. 2017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1443 Grant Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1443 Grant Ave. #2 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available NOW! Furnished -1 Bedroom North Beach Condo- AMSI -
Experience all that North Beach has to offer in this classic one bedroom suite. Built in 1915, this home has been thoughtfully updated and offers modern conveniences and classic charm.

Walk to the Financial District, Washington Square Park and an unlimited number of notable restaurants, cafes, shops and galleries. North Beach, loved by locals and visitors as SF's historic "Little Italy" district, has been recognized as one of America's Top 10 Great Neighborhoods for it's character and charm. MUNI transit within 1 block and a 20 minute walk to the nearest BART station.

Living:

-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
-Completely remodeled
-Stainless steel appliances
-Gas range
-Dishwasher
-Custom cherrywood built-in with gas fireplace
-Updated bathroom
-High end classic furnishings
-Large 42" Flat Screen TV
-Eat-in kitchen
-Sunlit workspace
-Sofa sleeper, Queen
-Full size, in suite washer/dryer
-Quiet boutique building

Neighborhood:

-Located in North Beach - San Francisco's historic "Little Italy" district.
-Within walking distance to the Financial District, the Embarcadero Waterfront and Chinatown
-Trader Joe's, Safeway and boutique grocers nearby
-MUNI transit within 1 block and a 20 minute walk to the nearest BART station
-Walk score 100. Transit score 100.

For inquiry:

Call or text Gina at 650-796-2584
CalBRE#01725219

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, lofts, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.

Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, commercial, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. The expert agents at AMSI are here to help with all your housing and home-finding accommodations.
https://www.amsires.com; 800-747-7784

(RLNE2957682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Grant Ave. #2 have any available units?
1443 Grant Ave. #2 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 Grant Ave. #2 have?
Some of 1443 Grant Ave. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Grant Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Grant Ave. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Grant Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1443 Grant Ave. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1443 Grant Ave. #2 offer parking?
No, 1443 Grant Ave. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1443 Grant Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 Grant Ave. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Grant Ave. #2 have a pool?
No, 1443 Grant Ave. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1443 Grant Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1443 Grant Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Grant Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 Grant Ave. #2 has units with dishwashers.
