1443 Grant Ave. #2

Available NOW! Furnished -1 Bedroom North Beach Condo- AMSI -

Experience all that North Beach has to offer in this classic one bedroom suite. Built in 1915, this home has been thoughtfully updated and offers modern conveniences and classic charm.



Walk to the Financial District, Washington Square Park and an unlimited number of notable restaurants, cafes, shops and galleries. North Beach, loved by locals and visitors as SF's historic "Little Italy" district, has been recognized as one of America's Top 10 Great Neighborhoods for it's character and charm. MUNI transit within 1 block and a 20 minute walk to the nearest BART station.



Living:



-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

-Completely remodeled

-Stainless steel appliances

-Gas range

-Dishwasher

-Custom cherrywood built-in with gas fireplace

-Updated bathroom

-High end classic furnishings

-Large 42" Flat Screen TV

-Eat-in kitchen

-Sunlit workspace

-Sofa sleeper, Queen

-Full size, in suite washer/dryer

-Quiet boutique building



Neighborhood:



-Located in North Beach - San Francisco's historic "Little Italy" district.

-Within walking distance to the Financial District, the Embarcadero Waterfront and Chinatown

-Trader Joe's, Safeway and boutique grocers nearby

-MUNI transit within 1 block and a 20 minute walk to the nearest BART station

-Walk score 100. Transit score 100.



For inquiry:



Call or text Gina at 650-796-2584

CalBRE#01725219



