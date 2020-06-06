All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1442 Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1442 Church Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1442 Church Street

1442 Church Street · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Noe Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1442 Church Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1442 Church Street · Avail. now

$9,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Multi-Story Luxury Condo, 2 Decks & Views, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $9,450/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 2 car side-by-side garage avail for addn. fee
Amenities: 2 private decks
Pets: Small dog considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, sewer & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this spacious (approx. 2,388 sf) two-story luxury condo your next home. Features include:
• Lower level has living/dining/kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Upper level has a grand room, 4th bedroom and 3rd bath.
• Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen overlooks Church Street and receives great light. Enjoy the wood/gas fireplace.
• Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and custom cherry cabinets.
• Spacious master suite facing the backyard. Plenty of closet and storage space. A grand bath features stone finishes, designer fixtures, a whirlpool tub and a separate multi-head shower stall.
• Upstairs is a large Grand Room flooded with light. It has a vaulted ceiling and opens out onto your private deck with a panoramic view of the City.
• Also on the upper level is the 3rd bath and 4th bedroom with its own private deck.
• All baths are finished with stone tiles and stone counter vanities.
• Throughout the unit you will find upscale touches like hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and custom closet interiors
• Located right on Church Street with numerous shopping and dining options, the property earns a WalkScore of 92.
• The J-Church stop is a block away and provides easy transit access to downtown.
• Getting to both Hwy 280 and 101 is convenient.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5738746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Church Street have any available units?
1442 Church Street has a unit available for $9,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Church Street have?
Some of 1442 Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Church Street does offer parking.
Does 1442 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Church Street have a pool?
Yes, 1442 Church Street has a pool.
Does 1442 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1442 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1442 Church Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94123
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity