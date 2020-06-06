1442 Church Street

Amenities

Multi-Story Luxury Condo, 2 Decks & Views, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $9,450/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2 car side-by-side garage avail for addn. fee

Amenities: 2 private decks

Pets: Small dog considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water, sewer & garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this spacious (approx. 2,388 sf) two-story luxury condo your next home. Features include:

• Lower level has living/dining/kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Upper level has a grand room, 4th bedroom and 3rd bath.

• Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen overlooks Church Street and receives great light. Enjoy the wood/gas fireplace.

• Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and custom cherry cabinets.

• Spacious master suite facing the backyard. Plenty of closet and storage space. A grand bath features stone finishes, designer fixtures, a whirlpool tub and a separate multi-head shower stall.

• Upstairs is a large Grand Room flooded with light. It has a vaulted ceiling and opens out onto your private deck with a panoramic view of the City.

• Also on the upper level is the 3rd bath and 4th bedroom with its own private deck.

• All baths are finished with stone tiles and stone counter vanities.

• Throughout the unit you will find upscale touches like hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and custom closet interiors

• Located right on Church Street with numerous shopping and dining options, the property earns a WalkScore of 92.

• The J-Church stop is a block away and provides easy transit access to downtown.

• Getting to both Hwy 280 and 101 is convenient.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

